It wasn't a great night in Hazleton for the Penn State York basketball teams.
Both York teams suffered Penn State University Athletic Conference losses to the host team.
The PSY men led 40-23 at halftime, but got outscored 55-32 in the second half.
Northeastern High School graduate Derrick Hoffman came off the bench to lead the local Lions with 15 points on 6 for 10 shooting. Justin Luton added 14 for PSY, while Sahnei Day scored 10.
The PSY men fell to 14-6 overall and 9-5 in the PSUAC. Penn State Hazleton moved to 10-7 and 8-5.
PSY women fall: The Penn State York women, meanwhile, suffered a 54-47 setback.
West York grad Charizma Johnson (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball (15 points, five rebounds) led PSY.
The local Lions fell to 5-12 overall and 3-9 in the PSUAC. Hazleton is 7-11 and 4-7.
