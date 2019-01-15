The Penn State York men's basketball team erupted for 60 first-half points en route to a 109-68 pounding of visiting Penn State Scranton on Tuesday night.

New Oxford graduate Jordin Brown led PSY with 16 points. Anthony Bennett Jr. (15), Saion Blaney (13), John Gillespie (12) and Joey O'Dwyer (11) also hit double digits for the local Lions, who had 13 players score points.

PSY improved to 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. It was York's third-straight win and its sixth win in seven games.

Johnson leads PSY women: West York High School graduate Charizma Johnson collected 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the PSY women over visiting Penn State Scranton, 70-58.

Red Lion grad Sky Warner added 16 points and four rebounds, while Hanover grad Alyson Reese had 13 points and five rebounds. Littlestown grad Janelle Kress finished with eight assists, six points, two steals and two rebounds.

The PSY women are now 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the PSUAC.