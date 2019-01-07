Penn State (Photo: .)

The Penn State York men's basketball team used a balanced attack to roll past visiting Penn State Lehigh on Monday night, 81-62.

Justin Luton and John Gillespie led PSY with 12 points each. Joey O'Dwyer added 11 and Larry Rascoe chipped in 10. Anthony Bennett Jr. had nine points and a team-best seven rebounds. Gillespie also had five rebounds, a team-best four assists and two steals.

The local Lions improved to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. They've won four of their last five games. The Penn State Lehigh men fell to 3-6 and 2-4.

PSY women fall: The PSY women, meanwhile, dropped a 75-56 decision to first-place Penn State Lehigh.

Red Lion High School graduate Sky Warner led PSY with 18 points and six rebounds. West York grad Charizma Johnson added 15 points and seven rebounds.

The PSY women fell to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the PSUAC. The Penn State Lehigh women are 10-2 and 6-0.