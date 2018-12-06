Buy Photo Justin Luton had 19 points in Penn State York's 116-86 win over Penn State Scranton on Wednesday night. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights The Penn State York men's basketball team beat Penn State Scranton on Wednesday, 116-86.

The Penn State York men's basketball team put on an offensive show on Wednesday night.

The local Lions erupted for a 116-86 victory at Penn State Scranton in a Penn State University Athletic Conference contest.

The PSY men improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the PSUAC.

PSY scored 53 points in the first half and 63 in the second half, placing seven players in double digits.

Justin Luton led PSY with 19 points and five rebounds in just 21 minutes. The other dougle-digit scorers were Joey O'Dwyer (16 points), Anthony Bennett Jr. (14 points), Northeastern grad Derrick Hoffman (12 points), Saion Blaney (11 points), Dominic Webb (10 points) and Jordan Meads (10 points). Chris Pitcher added 12 rebounds and eight points.

PSY finished the game shooting 54.4 percent from the field.

PSY women fall: The PSY women were not as fortunate, dropping a 65-64 overtime decision at Scranton.

The PSY women fell to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the PSUAC.

Red LIon grad Sky Warner led PSY with 18 points and four rebounds, while West York grad Charizma Johnson added 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. York High grad Danielle Jackson added 11 points and 11 rebounds for PSY.