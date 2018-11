Buy Photo

Penn State York's Janelle Kress is called for a charge on Penn State Wilkes-Barre's Victoria Benning on Tuesday in York. The local Lions dropped a 55-42 decision in the Penn State University Athletic Conference opener for both teams. PSY fell to 1-3 overall. Red Lion High School graduate Sky Warner led PSY with 15 points. Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball added nine points and 13 rebounds. Kress, a Littlestown grad, also scored nine points. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo