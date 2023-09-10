York High's Jahiem White scores first career touchdown in West Virginia football debut

York High graduate Jahiem White had a college football debut to remember on Saturday night.

The West Virginia freshman running back shined in the second half of the Mountaineers' 56-17 win over Duquesne, rushing for 110 yards and his first career touchdown on 12 carries.

White's 19-yard score came with 4:40 left in the third quarter and gave West Virginia a 42-10 lead over the Dukes. Eleven of his 12 carries came in the second half, as did his first career reception, a 6-yard gain.

White did not play in the Mountaineers' season-opening loss at Penn State; head coach Neal Brown later revealed the decision was health-related. WVU's coaches have heaped praised on White ever since spring camp, and he quickly put his potential on display for the home fans Saturday. He shifted and sped his way to 9.2 yards per carry, highlighted by the 19-yard touchdown and a 39-yard scamper.

York-Adams League Week 3:Slew of football games suspended by storms

High school football:New Oxford football runs past South Western for Saturday morning victory

West Virginia's backfield is still headlined by sophomore CJ Donaldson Jr., who had 56 yards on 13 carries Saturday after tallying 81 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. But it certainly looks like White will be a key piece of the offense going forward.

The Mountaineers host rival Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday. The Panthers have another standout freshman from the York-Adams League in wide receiver Kenny Johnson. The former Dallastown and York Suburban standout was one of just four Panther wideouts to record a reception in Saturday's 27-21 loss to Cincinnati, adding a 10-yard catch to his two receptions for 17 yards in Week 1.

Beau keeps balling: Former Central York quarterback Beau Pribula, now the No. 2 signal caller at Penn State, saw extended playing time during the Nittany Lions' 63-7 home win over Delaware on Saturday afternoon. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 22 yards and a touchdown while running the ball eight times for 46 yards and a score.

Pribula entered in relief of starter Drew Allar with the Nittany Lions up 42-7 in the third quarter and led the offense the rest of the way. He scored his second rushing touchdown of the season from six yards out to cap his first drive and added a 4-yard scoring pass to Omari Evans with 7:56 remaining in the contest.

No. 7-ranked Penn State will likely lean more heavily on Allar — who was 22 of 26 for 204 yards and a touchdown through the air and added 27 rushing yards with a score on the ground Saturday — in the coming weeks, as the Nittany Lions are set to play three consecutive Big Ten games. They'll visit Illinois next Saturday, host Iowa the following weekend and travel to Northwestern to close out September. Then comes a bye week and a buy game against UMass on Oct. 14.