York College, Penn State York seeking hardware in 2023 fall sports season

A busy fall season of college sports in York is already underway, and a jam-packed Labor Day weekend is set to bring the new year into full swing.

Seven York College teams are in action this weekend, with three more beginning their campaigns a week later. At Penn State York, the increasingly decorated women’s volleyball squad already has two wins on the board from last Saturday.

The Spartans sent two fall teams — field hockey and women’s soccer — to the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2022, with women’s golf adding a conference title in the spring as part of a two-semester season. Penn State York volleyball reached the finals of both the PSUAC tournament and the USCAA D-II national championship, falling to Penn State Mont Alto in both title games.

York College field hockey, after winning its first-ever NCAA Tournament contest last November, is ranked No. 13 in the NFHCA Division III preseason poll. The Spartans are on the road this weekend before hosting second-ranked Johns Hopkins in one of most anticipated early-season showdowns in the area.

Here’s a quick capsule look at the local college teams in action this fall.

YORK COLLEGE

Field hockey: Katie Fost’s team returns eight of 11 starters from 2022, when the Spartans went 16-6 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Junior Katie Martino (18 goals) and sophomore Kat Knox (11 goals) lead the offense, while Belle Fields returns in goal. No. 13 York visits Scranton on Saturday before hosting No. 2 Hopkins next Wednesday.

Women’s soccer: Last year’s club finished 12-5-4 overall and snapped Messiah’s 150-game MACC unbeaten streak in the regular season before losing to the Falcons in the conference final and ending the year in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. Three of the top four scorers, as well as the primary goalie, graduated in 2023, leaving Susquehannock graduate Ashlynn Weger as one of the top returning players. The Spartans host Franklin & Marshall on Friday, then Ithaca on Sunday.

Men’s soccer: Top scorers Jack Mitzelfelt (10 goals, three assists) and Luke Nall (seven goals, five assists) return, as do 13 of the Spartans’ top 15 in minutes played. Graduated goalie Brady Bixler (Eastern York) is among the few departures. York endured tragedy in 2022 and battled to finish 10-6-3, losing to Messiah in the MACC final. The Spartans visit Cabrini this Friday and host Juniata on Sunday.

Women’s volleyball: York went 12-15 (4-4) with a young group last year, but most of the core remains intact, led by fifth-year setter Abby Diehl (Dover), senior outside hitter Megan Rizzi and sophomore middle Morgan Nolte. The group opens with four matches in two days this Friday and Saturday at the Gettysburg Battlefield Classic, with the home opener next Wednesday against McDaniel.

Women’s golf: The three-time defending MACC champions return four of their five postseason starters from a year ago, including sophomores Tori Blanc and Grace Strickland. York competes this Saturday and Sunday at Denison’s Lynn Schweizer Invitational in Granville, Ohio.

Men’s golf: These Spartans will be led by Matthew Salter and Gavin Ganter, the second- and third-leading scorers a year ago. The new season begins Sept. 10-11 at the Premier College Tournament at Dauphin Highlands in Middletown.

Women’s tennis: After going 12-6 (6-1) and finishing second in the MACC, a new campaign begins in York against Randoph-Macon next Saturday. The Spartans return four of their top seven, including No. 1 singles player Elsa Oestermarker, No. 2 Hannah Sult (Dallastown) and No. 3 Bri Serruto (Kennard-Dale).

Men’s tennis: This group also begins Sept. 9 at home against Randolph-Macon. Returning starters include Ben Dorsey (11-3 in singles in 2022-23) and Jason Lutz (8-1). Last year’s Spartans finished 8-9 overall and 4-3 in the MACC.

Cross country: The Spartan men are headlined by junior Sean Smith (York Tech), who placed 38th at last year’s NCAA regional meet. The women’s squad lost All-Region honoree Sarah Skane and will have a young group (four freshmen, two seniors) this fall.

PENN STATE YORK

Women’s volleyball: The Nittany Lions lose only one player from a team that went 24-7 and reached the finals of its conference and national tournaments. PSUAC East Player of the Year Jessica Dunbar (Littlestown) returns alongside Makayla Dyson (South Western), Whitney Smyth (Gettysburg) and others. The roster is up from eight players to 13 with the additions of four freshmen and two transfers.

PSY opened its season Saturday with a five-set home win over Montgomery County (Md.) Community College, then swept Christendom later in the day. The Lions are scheduled to host Harrisburg Area Community College on Tuesday.

Men’s soccer: A freshman-heavy group went 3-6-1 in 2022 but could make a big step forward with some continuity. Central York graduates Belmin Sejmonic (seven goals) and Kian Seifi (four goals) led the team in scoring last year, and goalie Jacob Mourose (Dallastown) joined plenty of other freshmen in the lineup. The 2023 campaign begins Friday and Saturday at the Mont Alto Labor Day Classic, with Penn State Schuylkill coming to town Sept. 7.

The golf team is slated to begin its fall season Sept. 7 in the PSUAC White Course Invitational in State College.