Coppersmith rides relentlessness to historic UMBC softball career

Courtney Coppersmith’s numbers speak for themselves.

In five seasons with the UMBC softball program, the left-handed pitcher and Central York graduate shattered program records. Coppersmith posted a career ERA of 1.39 in 630 1/3 innings with a 62-27 record and a whopping 1,023 strikeouts. She won America East Pitcher of the Year four times — the first to ever do so — and led the Retrievers to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

“She’s probably the single greatest individual in the history of our program, and maybe the single most accomplished and greatest female student-athlete in the history of UMBC athletics,” said Chris Kuhlmeyer, who’s been the Retrievers’ head coach since just before Coppersmith’s freshman season.

Coppersmith is one of 98 pitchers in NCAA Division I history to strike out over 1,000 batters. The 5-foot-9 southpaw reached the milestone with a powerful fastball and a full arsenal of breaking pitches. But she also got there with an unmatched relentlessness that was on full display from the batter’s box to the classroom and wherever else she went. She turned every speck of adversity into opportunity, then made the most of each chance.

Now, with college softball in the rearview mirror and her playing days likely numbered, Coppersmith is prepared for a new chapter. She’s set to earn her master’s degree in chemistry this fall after graduating with a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, and she plans to enter the pharmaceutical research field.

Wherever life takes her from here, though, Coppersmith’s contributions on the college diamond won’t soon be forgotten. And she’ll remember those five years for surpassing even her wildest imagination.

“I knew that I was going to get a great education and hopefully get to play some more softball, a game that I love so dearly. So I think it was just going to hopefully be a great combination of that,” Coppersmith said. “And it actually became more than I was ever expecting.”

Rapid rise: Coppersmith started playing baseball at 8 years old alongside her twin brother, Robert, and switched to softball the next year. She began pitching at age 11 and took off from there. As an upperclassman at Central York, Coppersmith was the York-Adams League’s most dominant pitcher — she went 12-0 with a 0.71 ERA and 128 strikeouts as a junior, then was 16-2 with a 0.36 ERA and 250 strikeouts as a senior (while also hitting .440 with four homers at the plate).

UMBC had made the NCAA Tournament once in its history (2002) before Coppersmith arrived. She joined a program clouded by uncertainty, as head coach Heather Gelbard left the program following two losing seasons and Kuhlmeyer wasn’t officially hired until Aug. 16, 2018, just weeks before freshmen moved in. On top of all that, Coppersmith dislocated her right elbow that summer when she collided with her catcher during a tournament; Kuhlmeyer didn’t even see her throw until November, with fall practice already in the books.

It took exactly one pitch, however, for the coach to see the lefty’s potential.

“The first time I watched her throw when she got cleared again, I stood in the box and watched her movement and all that,” Kuhlmeyer said. “The first pitch she threw was one of her rise balls, and I saw it break like it did, and I was like, ‘Holy crap, we might have something here.’”

They sure did.

Coppersmith pitched in 43 of UMBC’s 54 games in 2019, making 32 starts and throwing 238 1/3 innings. She struck out 346 hitters and tossed 14 shutouts, both program records. She was named America East Rookie of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, then threw back-to-back no-hitters in the conference tournament en route to a title and Most Outstanding Player honors. Coppersmith threw five no-hitters, including a six-inning perfect game, as a freshman.

The heavy workload took its toll, as Coppersmith needed hip surgery to repair a torn labrum and spent the offseason working her way back. She returned for the start of the 2020 season but was under pitch limits. In the season’s first month, however, she allowed one earned run in 37 innings for a miniscule 0.19 ERA. In her last outing before all spring sports were shut down due to COVID-19, Coppersmith went 4 for 4 with two homers and five RBIs while striking out 11 and allowing one hit in four innings pitched.

In 2021, Coppersmith went 19-4 with a stunning 0.93 ERA and 249 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .313 with three homers and 19 RBIs. In addition to repeating as America East Pitcher of the Year, Coppersmith was also named the conference’s Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Her numbers were even better as a senior, as she posted a 0.78 ERA across 116 innings with 219 strikeouts in 2022. The emergence of freshman right-hander Kya Matter (1.01 ERA in 111 frames) allowed UMBC to give opponents different looks and keep both pitchers fresh. Coppersmith held hitters to a career-best .106 batting average and recorded a program-record six saves out of the bullpen while hitting .328 with four homers. On March 11, she pitched a perfect game with 20 strikeouts against Brown. She was recognized after the season as the America East’s Woman of the Year, while also repeating her other major honors.

The decision to return to UMBC for a fifth year ultimately wasn’t that difficult. Had Coppersmith wanted to transfer to a program with Women’s College World Series aspirations, Kuhlmeyer was willing to help. But the academic familiarity at UMBC, along with the proximity to Coppersmith’s family and friends in York, was too much to leave behind.

“In Division I sports, you’re gonna have to sacrifice things, but I definitely think if I would have gone farther away, I wouldn’t have had that ability to be around my people — my family, my friends — that are super important to me,” Coppersmith said.

The chance at more history didn’t hurt, either.

Battling back: While the injury bug bit Coppersmith a handful of times during her career, her relentless approach to recovery always seemed to pay off. The injury to her nonthrowing arm as a freshman allowed her to work on her lower half. As she recovered from hip surgery, she worked on spinning the ball, which added movement to her pitches. Having something to fight for helped her stay sharp mentally, and the physical results followed.

“(I was) still working and finding ways to be successful. Even during those times with injuries, there’s always something you can do,” Coppersmith said. “There’s always ways to improve and get better, even when you’re having issues, and I think that just helps you personally because when you come back, you’re gonna be stronger.”

Coppersmith’s injury to her throwing arm prior to this season, though, was the toughest to overcome. Her career-low 88 innings pitched and .235 average at the plate reflect that. She had two rough outings in mid-March, giving up 12 earned runs across 7 2/3 innings against Morgan State and Cornell, but allowed only 12 earned runs the rest of the season en route to a 1.91 ERA. (Matter pitched 130 2/3 innings with a 2.09 ERA). A late-season slump dragged down Coppersmith’s offensive numbers, although she still finished her career with a .296 average, 13 homers and 81 RBIs.

In her first three seasons with the Retrievers, Coppersmith rarely sought the spotlight, although her work ethic always set a strong example and her production commanded attention. As a senior and graduate student, however, she emerged as a vocal leader and a mentor both inside the locker room and beyond it.

“She became a leader, she became a better teammate, she learned how to deal with adversity better and teach her teammates how to deal with adversity a little bit better,” Kuhlmeyer said. “She became a leader not only in our program but in our athletic department, in our school — she was trying to be a part of everything she could.

“I think she found who she was and who she’s going to be in the future from those last two years.”

Coppersmith recorded her 1,000th strikeout on May 5 against UMass Lowell as UMBC clinched the regular-season America East title. Eight days later, she hurled a complete game as the Retrievers breezed past Albany to win another conference title. The team was paired with No. 6-seed Oklahoma State at NCAAs and lost its regional opener 9-0. Coppersmith took the mound for the final time the following day in a 3-2 loss to Nebraska.

Heads held high: Coppersmith and the rest of the program are still dismayed at the indifference they received from the ESPN+ crew calling its regional games. The team was misidentified as the Terriers multiple times by the announcers, who neglected to share the stories of Coppersmith or any of UMBC’s other accomplished players during either of their two-hour games. The lack of coverage left the Retrievers feeling belittled, as if their fourth straight run to the tournament wasn’t good enough to deserve widespread attention.

Under the lights, though, Coppersmith gave her team a chance once again. UMBC went 0-2 in all four of its tournament appearances, each time getting handled by a national seed before dropping a close contest against another big school. Coppersmith allowed three runs on five hits in six innings against Nebraska on May 20, and while the Retrievers ultimately fell a run short, they went home with their heads held high.

“I think what speaks the most is how we carry ourselves knowing it’s just another game. It’s just softball between those white lines,” Coppersmith said. “It doesn’t matter the funding that you have for the program, it doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter if the ESPN reporters don’t even know who you are … because you proved that you deserve to be there and worked your butts off.”

New beginnings: Coppersmith will pitch for Triple Crown Colorado, a team of top college players, in the Canada Cup from July 10-16 in Surrey, British Columbia. She also participated in this international tournament last year. There may be other softball opportunities in her future, although she was not selected in the Athletes Unlimited college draft in May.

While several people in her circle have encouraged her to pursue coaching (including Kuhlmeyer), Coppersmith’s primary focus is on setting herself up for the next chapter. She’s already applying for part-time jobs as she finishes her master’s program. She’s passionate about working toward cures for cancer and other diseases, a fire sparked by a history of cancer in her family and inner circle.

“I really think it's time to start using my academics and my education that I worked really hard for and worked a very long time for, and getting into what I want to do,” Coppersmith said.

She certainly put in the work. Coppersmith was a Third Team Academic All-American in both 2021 and 2022 — the honor is given for performance both on the field and in the classroom — and finished her undergraduate degree with a 3.73 GPA. Even in high school, she kept herself so busy that her father, Bob, would sometimes remind her to fit recreational time into her schedule.

“There’s a lot of (players) out there that have the talent, but not a lot of them have that drive to want to succeed at everything and want to just be the best at everything,” Kuhlmeyer said.

Success in Division I athletics never comes easily, even if Coppersmith’s numbers may suggest otherwise, and sustained excellence is even tougher to attain. Coppersmith’s big box of awards and hardware is a product of her relentlessness. And her UMBC teammates, after learning from her example, are poised to continue the program’s ascent in the sport.

“I would say the thing I’m most proud of is the consistency and continuing to work hard and get better,” Coppersmith said. “Every year somebody sees you, the harder it is to be successful, and the fact that I was successful as many times as I was, I think, speaks to how hard I work.”

That work ethic certainly won’t be left behind with her softball bat and glove. Coppersmith has much more to accomplish in a new realm. Maybe she’ll leave an unforgettable legacy there, too.