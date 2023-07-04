York's Trinity Thomas eying 2024 Olympics in return to elite gymnastics

Trinity Thomas' competitive gymnastics career has been among the most decorated in the history of the sport. And the York native isn't done yet.

Thomas, who finished her fifth season at the University of Florida this spring, announced over the weekend that she will attempt to make the U.S. women's gymnastics team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The decision marks a return to elite gymnastics for Thomas, who previously announced her retirement from the realm prior to the Olympics in 2021.

The former West York athlete revealed her decision in an exclusive interview with Inside Gymnastics, saying the Olympics was "one more dream that I've always had."

Thomas won the 2022 NCAA all-around, floor exercise and uneven bars individual championships and finished her career with a record-tying 28 perfect 10s, showcasing her versatility by completing the "Gym Slam" — a perfect score on each apparatus — five times over (only two college gymnasts had ever completed the feat twice). She was a three-time SEC Gymnast of the Year and a 34-time All-American (11 times at the NCAA championships, 23 of a possible 25 regular-season honors from the WGCA).

Last week, while in Los Angeles to accept the Honda Sports Award as the nation's top women's college gymnast, Thomas announced she would remain with Florida's program as a student coach and pursue a second master's degree in entrepreneurships. She received her first master's in health education and behavior this spring and previously graduated with a bachelor's degree in applied physiology and kinesiology.

That announcement fueled additional speculation about Thomas' competitive future. Despite announcing her retirement from elite gymnastics in 2021 due to an ankle injury that kept her from trying out for Tokyo, the Gators star had since said she wouldn't rule out a return. Thomas was part of four national teams from 2016-20, highlighted by a team gold medal and individual silvers in the all-around and uneven bars at the 2018 Pan American Championships.

Now she's officially back, although it won't be easy from here.

Five gymnasts will make the 2024 U.S. Olympic team, and the field of competitors is as deep as ever. Four members of the 2021 squad — Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey — have announced their intentions to attempt to qualify (Grace McCallum is still mulling her decision). Thomas' Florida teammates Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello won all-around silver and bronze medals at the 2021 World Championships. Plenty more competition will come from top juniors and other college standouts (including Addison Fatta, an 18-year-old Wrightsville native who finished 11th at the 2021 Olympic trials).

Thomas will be 24 when the Paris Olympics begin next summer; aside from Biles and MyKayla Skinner in 2021, no gymnast 24 or older has made the team since 2004. In an effort to preserve energy and fully recover from a leg injury she suffered during NCAA regionals this spring, Thomas is unlikely to compete in any elite events this calendar year.

Thomas' unique path to the perfect 10 record and her performances following multiple injuries have shown her versatility and resilience. She'll need all that and more as she attempts to put the cherry on top of her career. Simply making the attempt, however, can inspire younger gymnasts in the same position Thomas was in not so long ago.

"I think little me would be in awe of big Trinity," Thomas told Inside Gymnastics. "It’s so crazy how far I’ve come and how much I’ve grown over the years. I have exceeded all of my expectations and I’ve met so many of my goals as well. And so it would be just really cool to look back and be like, 'Wow, I really did that!'"