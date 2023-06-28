York's Trinity Thomas to remain with Florida gymnastics as student coach

After a record-breaking career with Florida gymnastics, York native Trinity Thomas will remain with the Gators as a student coach in 2023-24.

Thomas announced the news earlier this week on CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk," saying she would also pursue a second master's degree in entrepreneurship. She received a master's in health education and behavior in May after graduating with a bachelor's degree in applied physiology and Kinesiology.

The former West York athlete won the 2022 NCAA individual all-around, uneven bars and floor exercise championships and tied the career record with 28 perfect 10s in this year's team final. Thomas was named SEC Gymnast of the Year three times and finished as a 34-time All-American (11 from the NCAA championships, plus 23 of a possible 25 WCGA regular-season honors for each discipline). And she helped lead Florida to second-place NCAA finishes in each of the last two seasons.

Thomas was in Los Angeles on Monday to receive her Honda Sports Award — given annually to the top female athlete in each NCAA-sanctioned sport — for gymnastics. She also won the honor in 2022, making her one of nine gymnasts to ever earn the distinction twice. Thomas was one of 12 recipients on hand at the Collegiate Women's Sports Award ceremony, where Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark was awarded the Honda Cup as the top athlete across all women's college sports.

She'll join a Florida staff led by ninth-year head coach Jenny Rowland; Thomas' former teammate, Megan Skaggs, is currently an assistant to the head coach. Associate head coach Adrian Burde, assistant coach Owen Field and volunteer coach Jeremy Miranda have all been with the program since at least Rowland's arrival prior to the 2016 season.

Thomas' future as a competitive gymnast remains unclear. She announced her retirement from elite gymnastics in 2021 and did not attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, but has said she wouldn't rule out a return. Whether she returns to the mat or not, however, she's set to remain a vital part of Florida's program.