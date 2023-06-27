Stiffler’s journey comes full circle after record-setting college lacrosse career

Emma Stiffler wasn’t thinking about setting records when she joined the Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse team. Five years later, she closed the door on a historic college career.

Stiffler, a Susquehannock graduate, set the Hornets’ career record for points this season. She finished the year with 50 goals and 53 assists, bringing her to 313 points across five seasons in Winchester, Virginia. Stiffler sits fourth on Shenandoah’s goals list (175), and her 138 career assists are 55 clear of second place.

The New Freedom native was an All-ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference) first-team selection three times, as well as a 2023 IWLCA All-Region first-teamer and USA Lacrosse Division III All-America honorable mention. She was tapped to play in the IWLCA senior all-star game earlier this month, the program’s second player to ever participate in the showcase.

“It’s pretty cool to know that I left my mark and I accomplished more than most do in their career,” Stiffler said. “And obviously, Shenandoah will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Stiffler was a two-time York-Adams League all-star and a standout on Susquehannock’s 2017 District 3 Class 2A championship team and 2018 district runner-up. Shenandoah stood out during her recruiting process for its welcoming atmosphere, which started with head coach Lindsey Lutz and spread throughout the players already on the team.

While she wasn’t sure how much playing time she’d see right away, Stiffler started all 19 games as a freshman and tallied 20 goals with 18 assists. She notched 12 goals and two helpers in seven contests as a sophomore before the 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stiffler’s numbers took off in 2021 (46 goals, 21 assists) and 2022 (44 goals, 41 assists), setting her up for a record-setting fifth year.

In Stiffler’s four full seasons, the Hornets finished with records of 12-7, 7-7, 11-7 and 12-7. In 2020, though, Shenandoah was 7-0 when the season was canceled. That senior class — which played a big role in Stiffler’s desire to join the program — never got the chance to see what could have been.

“That team was unbelievable. It was very special. I think we would have done a lot of really great things,” Stiffler said. “It’s kind of hard to talk about because our senior group was super special … and things were left unfinished for them.”

After breaking the program’s assist record late in the 2022 season, Stiffler had to decide whether she would use her fifth year of eligibility. She graduated that spring with a degree in secondary education and was offered a job in the summer as a teacher in Virginia. But she didn’t feel finished as a Hornet. So she started her Master’s program in literacy and returned to the field for one more go-around.

Stiffler scored a career-high eight goals on April 19 at Bridgewater, and she tallied four goals seven other times in 2023. She also recorded at least three assists in 11 of 19 games. She broke Samantha Sisson’s program record of 293 career points with an assist on senior day against Randolph; Stiffler was unaware of her achievement until it was announced at the stadium, but she had plenty of time to think about it as the game entered a two-hour storm delay moments later. (Stiffler finished with three goals and five assists in a 27-3 win that day.)

Shenandoah’s spring came to a close with a loss at Roanoke in the ODAC semifinals on May 5. Stiffler, though, had one more game to play, as she was selected to the IWLCA’s senior all-star game. The June 3 contest outside Baltimore allowed Stiffler to meet plenty of former opponents and make connections throughout the sport. She scored twice and added two assists in the game, although the South team lost 15-11 against the North.

Stiffler joined Deanna Estes (1998) as the only Shenandoah women selected for the senior all-star game. It was well-deserved recognition for a player who never focused on her own success first.

“My coaches would always ask me what kind of goals I had for myself in the upcoming years, and I just always wanted to have fun and make my teammates better,” Stiffler said. “I didn't really have any expectations for myself. It kind of just all worked out.”

And now it all comes full circle.

Stiffler will teach high school English at Susquehannock, her alma mater, this coming school year. She’ll continue taking classes for her Master’s degree online, and she’ll remain heavily involved in lacrosse along the way. Stiffler joined Shenandoah’s women’s lacrosse staff as a recruiter; she’ll represent the Hornets at tournaments throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland that aren’t as easy for Virginia-based coaches to attend. And she’s coaching with the NEMS (North East Maryland Select) girls’ lacrosse club’s Class of 2027 team this summer.

While Stiffler made a lasting impact on the lacrosse field as a player, that’s not why she’s so eager to stay connected to the sport. She speaks as glowingly of her Shenandoah teammates and coaches as any other aspect of her career, and she wants younger players to feel just as supported as she did. Only a select few will ever break scoring records, but the game can be about so much more.

“The main thing that I think about are the relationships that I created with all my teammates. I would not have enjoyed my four years as much as I did if I didn't have the teammates that I had,” Stiffler said. “My teammates were the best teammates that you could ever ask for, and just playing with people on the field like them, it makes you want to be better and be the best that you can be.”