Virginia baseball's Nick Parker to represent Dallastown at College World Series

University of Virginia pitcher Nick Parker didn't earn the win in his first-ever Super Regional start. But the Dallastown graduate will get another chance this week in the College World Series.

The Cavaliers rebounded from Friday's Game 1 loss to Duke to win Saturday and Sunday and claim the best-of-three series in Charlottesville, Virginia. No. 7-seed UVA will be one of eight teams in the field in Omaha, Nebraska, when play begins this Friday.

Parker, who emerged during the season as the Hoos' No. 1 starter, grinded through 6 2/3 innings in his Friday outing, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsmen. The redshirt senior allowed a two-run homer to Duke's ninth hitter, Damon Lux, in the third inning and allowed three singles with two outs to make it 3-1 in the fifth. The Cavaliers lurched ahead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and Parker left with the lead in the seventh, allowing his perfect record of 8-0 to remain intact.

Duke jumped back in front with a two-run rally in the eighth against the Virginia bullpen, . That score held until the dramatic closing moments. Jake Gelof's long fly ball with two outs in the bottom of the ninth briefly looked like a walk-off shot before Blue Devils left fielder Tyler Albright made a leaping catch on the warning track to end the game. Virginia's season — and Parker's college career — were on the brink.

But the UVA offense had all the answers Saturday and Sunday, slugging its way to 14-4 and 12-2 victories. The Hoos pulled away in the middle innings both times. In Game 2, Virginia led 4-3 through four frames before tallying four runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the eighth. The hosts then pounded out five runs in the second inning of Sunday's winner-take-all contest, and after Duke made a push with two in the sixth, UVA answered with four runs in the bottom half and added three more down the stretch.

Virginia (50-13) has been buoyed by its bats all season. The Cavaliers own Division I's best batting average at a whopping .335, and their 574 runs scored in 63 games (9.1 per contest) are the seventh-most in the country. Gelof (.331, 23 homers, 89 RBIs) is the centerpiece, while catcher Kyle Teel and shortstop Griff O'Ferrall are hitting .418 and .398, respectively. Gelof set the school's season and career home run records over the weekend, and plenty of other Hoos had big moments as well.

Parker transferred to Virginia after four years at Coastal Carolina, where he made 40 starts and helped the Chanticleers make two NCAA Tournament appearances. He earned two regional victories for Coastal, including one last year, before opting to play his final season in a power conference. Parker has delivered his best campaign yet for UVA, as he'll enter Omaha with an 8-0 record and 3.81 ERA in 15 starts.

The former York-Adams Division I Player of the Year saw his final college season take a scary turn March 24 when he took a line drive off the face against Florida State. The shot broke Parker's cheek bone, but he avoided a concussion or any other serious injuries. He had surgery four days later and was back on the mound April 8. He's been brilliant ever since, and now he'll get his chance on college baseball's biggest stage.

The College World Series brackets and game times are not officially set, but Virginia knows it will battle No. 2-seed Florida (50-15) in Friday's opening round. Unseeded TCU and Oral Roberts will fill out the first of two four-team, double-elimination brackets in Omaha. No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 5 LSU punched tickets Sunday; their opponents are set to be determined Monday night.

END OF THE ROAD

Over in Division II, Millersville reached its own World Series before bowing out Wednesday in a consolation contest. The Marauders, with a pair of former Eastern York standouts on the roster, won their first game at the eight-team tournament in Cary, North Carolina, but lost twice to narrowly miss the national semifinals.

The Marauders, who finished their season 46-10, lost in heartbreaking fashion Wednesday against Cal State San Bernardino. Millersville trailed 3-2 entering the ninth inning but roared ahead to take a 5-3 lead, only to surrender three runs and lose 6-5 on a walk-off in the bottom half of the frame.

Two Eastern graduates were right in the middle of it all. Senior outfielder PSAC East Player of the Year Bren Taylor brought home a run on a bunt single that stretched the margin to two in the top of the inning. After a pair of walks brought the winning run to the plate for CSSB, sophomore left-hander Evan Rishell came on to close out the contest. Rishell faced just two batters, walking the first and plunking the second, before giving way to teammate Kris Pirozzi. A wild pitch scored the tying run and a sacrifice fly walked it off; Rishell (6-1) was charged with the loss.

Millersville reached the World Series after winning its fourth Atlantic Region title and its first since 2015, when the Marauders were the national runner-up and had current Houston Astros world champion Chas McCormick on the team. The team beat the University of Indianapolis, 6-5, on June 3 to begin its run in Cary, then lost 17-4 to Rollins last Monday to drop into the loser's bracket. CSSB beat Rollins last Thursday before the Tars advanced to the national finals. Angelo State claimed the title on Saturday.

Taylor recorded two hits in his final game to finish the season with a .426 batting average, .515 on-base percentage and .597 slugging percentage. His final career average of .409 is the best in Marauders history by anyone to play at least three seasons for the program.

Rishell's two runs allowed in Wednesday's loss brought his final ERA to 1.17 for the year. The lefty went from a spot starter last year to a relief ace in 2023, allowing just over a baserunner per frame and logging 38 1/3 innings in 23 appearances. He earned the win in Millersville's World Series triumph against U-Indy and recorded plenty of clutch outs throughout the postseason.

Kennard-Dale's Garrett Lowe was also on Millsersville's roster, with the senior once again playing in a reserve role. Next year's Marauders may not have nearly as much of a YAIAA presence, but they'll have plenty of success to build on.