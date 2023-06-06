Dallastown's Nick Parker helps pitch Virginia baseball into Super Regionals

In his fifth year of Division I college baseball, Dallastown graduate Nick Parker is set to pitch in the Super Regionals for the first time. He delivered a playoff gem for the University of Virginia to get the chance.

The redshirt senior earned the win in his start and helped lead the No. 7-seed Cavaliers to an NCAA Tournament regional title over the weekend, setting up a matchup with Duke in the Supers. Virginia went 3-0 at its home regional to cruise into the next stage of the postseason.

Parker, a graduate transfer who spent four years at Coastal Carolina, took the mound Saturday against East Carolina and allowed one run on five hits in seven innings to propel UVA to a 2-1 victory. The Hoos scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh and Parker was credited with the win, improving his perfect record to 8-0 this season.

The brilliant performance continued a late-season breakthrough for Parker, who has established himself as the ace of the Virginia staff. He has earned the win in each of his last five starts, allowing nine runs across 32 innings for a 2.53 ERA in that span. He holds a 3.78 ERA in 14 starts overall.

Parker’s former teammates at Coastal Carolina were one win away from advancing to a Super Regional matchup with the Cavaliers, but the No. 10-seed Chanticleers fell 12-3 to Duke in the final game of the Conway Regional on Monday evening. Parker previously faced the Blue Devils on April 29, earning a win and allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

In four seasons with Coastal, Parker earned two NCAA Tournament victories, including one against East Carolina — stifling the Pirates’ 20-game winning streak — in last year’s regional round. ECU eliminated the Chanticleers the following day and Parker entered the transfer portal after the season, ultimately choosing UVA over Auburn and Arizona State. He finished 13-9 with a 4.80 ERA in 51 appearances (40 starts) before leaving the Sun Belt for the ACC.

At Dallastown, Parker was 13-1 with a 0.58 ERA in his career and led the Wildcats to three straight county titles, as well as a District 3 title and PIAA Class 6A final appearance in his junior season. As a senior, he went 6-1 with a 0.35 ERA on the mound and hit .366 at the plate to earn York-Adams Division I Player of the Year. He was rated by Perfect Game as Pennsylvania’s No. 43 overall prospect in the 2018 class.

The Charlottesville Super Regional begins at noon Friday on ESPN2 — expect Parker to start that contest — with Game 2 set for noon Saturday and a decisive Game 3 to be played Sunday if necessary. The series winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

CARY ON

Millersville baseball, with its contributing tandem of former Eastern York stars, split its first two games at the NCAA Division II Baseball Championships in Cary, North Carolina, to put an unforgettable season on the brink.

The Atlantic Region champion Marauders (46-9) pulled out an exciting 6-5 victory in the opening round Saturday against the University of Indianapolis, then suffered a 17-4 loss Monday night at the hands of Rollins. The defeat knocked Millersville into the loser’s bracket, where an elimination game awaits Wednesday afternoon against Cal State San Bernardino.

Senior outfielder Bren Taylor, the 2023 PSAC East Player of the Year, went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday’s victory. He was 1 for 3 with two walks in Monday’s loss to Rollins. Taylor’s batting average now sits at .427, and he’s 14 for 26 (.538) in seven total NCAA Tournament games.

Former Golden Knights standout Evan Rishell earned the victory in relief Saturday to boost his record to 6-0. The sophomore left-hander entered with two outs in the sixth and fired 1 1/3 scoreless innings, working around two hits and a walk. Millersville took the lead on Thomas Caufield’s three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Rishell, who lowered his ERA to 0.94, did not pitch Monday and will likely be available for multiple innings Wednesday.

The Maurauders’ game against CSU San Bernardino is set for 1:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to play Rollins at the same time Thursday. Either team would need to beat the red-hot Tars twice. The best-of-three championship series will begin Saturday.