College roundup: Locals help Millersville baseball reach D-II championships

The Millersville baseball team is back in the NCAA Division II championship finals for the first time since 2016, and three former York-Adams League standouts are along for the ride.

Eastern York graduates Bren Taylor and Evan Rishell, alongside Kennard-Dale’s Garrett Lowe, will join the Marauders in Cary, North Carolina, for an eight-team extravaganza beginning this weekend. Millersville will open tournament play Saturday.

The Marauders (45-8) beat Seton Hill twice at home over the weekend in the Atlantic Super Regional to punch their ticket to Cary. Millersville’s offense took center stage in a 9-4 win Friday, and the hosts followed with an 11-6 triumph Saturday. The team is now 4-0 in the NCAA Tournament after also winning a pair of regional games a weekend prior.

Taylor, a senior outfielder, has been his team’s offensive centerpiece all season and raised his batting average to .420 with four hits over the weekend, including a 3 for 5 showing in Saturday’s clincher. The two-time PSAC East Player of the Year will take a .508 on-base percentage and a .600 slugging percentage into the national tournament.

Rishell came into Saturday’s game out of the bullpen after Millersville took the lead over Seton Hill in the fifth inning. The sophomore left-hander pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits, and the Marauders led 11-5 when he gave way to Kris Pirozzi in the eighth. Rishell’s ERA remains just 0.97 across 37 innings in 21 appearances.

Lowe, a senior, has been a reserve for the Marauders in all four of his seasons, with 17 of his 22 career at-bats coming in 2023. While the former YAIAA home run leader didn’t see game action over the weekend, his celebration was a long time coming as well.

Millersville will take on the University of Indianapolis at 6 p.m. Saturday at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. The Marauders’ second game will be Monday against either Rollins or Cal State San Bernardino. The double-elimination tournament concludes June 10.

ONE MORE RUN

Dallastown graduate Nick Parker pitched in two D-I NCAA Tournament baseball games during his four years at Coastal Carolina, but he never advanced out of the regional round with the Chanticleers. He’s back in the postseason, this time with the University of Virginia and hopes of a World Series run.

The graduate student has gone 7-0 with a 4.06 ERA in 13 starts for the Cavaliers, who earned the No. 7 overall seed in this year’s tournament after a 45-12 campaign. They will host regional action this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, as well as next weekend’s Super Regionals should they advance to that stage. The Hoos’ first game will be Friday against Army.

Parker was a part of the Coastal Carolina team that eliminated Virginia from the 2022 tournament, although he did not pitch against the Cavaliers. He entered the transfer portal after graduating from Coastal in 2022 and landed with the Hoos, for whom he’s become a frontline starter. Parker has been especially strong in the last month, allowing eight runs in 25 innings across his last four starts.

Joining UVA at regionals will be East Carolina (45-17), Oklahoma (31-26) and Army (38-16). ECU was the host and winner of the 2022 regional that included Virginia and Coastal.

HISTORIC SPARTAN

York College had never had a women’s track and field All-American. Julia Pena earned that status twice in one weekend.

The senior finished eighth in both Friday’s pole vault and Saturday’s 100-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division III Championships in Rochester, New York, to make program history. She finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in those events a year ago, narrowly missing All-American honors.

Pena posted a preliminary time of 13.91 seconds in the 100 hurdles to make the event final, where a 14.20 earned her eighth place. She cleared 3.80 meters (12 feet, 5.5 inches) in the pole vault to earn a share of eighth place. Pena also competed at nationals in the long jump, finishing 15th with a leap of 18-foot-3.25. Teammate Andrew Mott finished 17th at nationals in the men’s discus.

This year, Pena was honored as the Middle Atlantic Conference’s top women’s field athlete in both the indoor and outdoor campaigns. She had seven individual first-place finishes this spring and 50 combined indoor and outdoor wins in her career. She owns school records in all three of her events and won titles in all three at the MAC championships earlier this month.

The Highland Mills, New York, native graduated from York College this spring with a 3.98 GPA and a degree in forensic chemistry.