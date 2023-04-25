York's Trinity Thomas wins second straight Honda Sports Award in gymnastics

After tying the NCAA gymnastics record for perfect scores in her final career meet, Trinity Thomas is still making history.

The Florida star and former West York athlete was named Tuesday as the 2023 Honda Sports Award winner, making her the first gymnast in 25 years to receive the honor in back-to-back campaigns. The award is presented by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.

Thomas, the NCAA all-around, floor exercise and uneven bars national champion in 2022, opted to return for her fifth season and was splendid all year for the Gators. She was named SEC Gymnast of the Year for the third time and was among the best in the nation across all disciplines of the sport as she chased down the record for perfect 10s in a career.

MORE:Trinity Thomas' NCAA gymnastics record is exclamation point on brilliant career

After suffering a lower right leg injury in NCAA Regional action, Thomas was only able to compete in the uneven bars and vault at nationals. She earned All-American first team honors for her performances in those events during the semifinals, then posted a 10.0 on the vault in the team final to tie the all-time record of 28 perfect scores. Florida finished as national runner-up to Oklahoma for the second straight year.

Thirty-seven different gymnasts have won the Honda Award in its 47-year history; Thomas is the ninth to win twice and the sixth to achieve the feat in consecutive seasons. The only three-time winner is Kentucky's Jenny Hansen (1994-96), who also holds a share of the perfect score record with Thomas and UCLA's Jamie Dantzscher.

Florida has now captured seven of the last 12 Honda Awards in gymnastics. Thomas joins fellow two-time winners Bridget Sloan (2013, 2016) and Kytra Hunter (2012, 2015) as well as 2017 winner Alex McMurtry.

This honor also makes Thomas a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the 2023 Honda Cup, which will be presented live on CBS Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET on June 26 from Los Angeles.