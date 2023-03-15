York's Kendis Butler named finalist for Jostens Trophy

Penn State Harrisburg women's basketball senior and Christian School of York graduate Kendis Butler was named a finalist for the Jostens Trophy, presented to the most outstanding player in Division III basketball, on Wednesday morning.

The award has been handed out since 1998 by the Rotary Club of Salem (Va.) and honors a men's and women's D-III player after the season. The award focuses on three major criteria: basketball ability, academic prowess and service to one's surrounding communities. Butler, who was among 10 finalists announced by the club Wednesday, is the first Penn State Harrisburg player to be nominated for the award.

Butler broke her program's career scoring record earlier this season and concluded her career with 1,277 points. She is also the active Division III women's leader in career 3-pointers made (295). Butler was named to the United East All-Conference second team after the regular season; she had previously received a pair of first-team nods after her sophomore and junior seasons, making her the first player in program history to earn three all-conference honors.

High school basketball:Central York girls run past Easton, reach state quarterfinals

Tuesday roundup:Eastern York boys reach 4A quarterfinals with win vs. Overbrook

Butler averaged 9.2 points per game this season after tallying 10.2, 16.3 and 13.5 a night in her prior three campaigns. She teamed with a slew of fellow York County products — senior guard Jayla Galbreath (Susquehannock) and freshman Bailey Oehmig (Bermudian Springs) — to help lead the Nittany Lions to a 17-10 record overall and a 13-3 mark in conference play. Penn State Harrisburg's season came to an end in the United East title game against Morrisville State on Feb. 25.

The 5-foot-6 guard is also the career scoring leader at Christian School of York with 1,389 points.

The Jostens Trophy winners are scheduled to be announced Thursday, March 23.