York County's Jarace Walker set to star for Houston in NCAA Tournament

Jarace Walker may not have been part of a postseason run wearing the red and white of Susquehannock High School, but he’s poised to shine in those colors on the big stage of March Madness.

The Houston Cougars are a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and the betting favorite to capture the Division I national title. And Walker, who grew up in York County before playing high school basketball at a Florida powerhouse, is a big reason why.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound power forward has been among the most impressive freshmen in the country and cemented himself as a likely NBA lottery pick in June. While Walker’s numbers might not drop jaws — 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game — his impact on both ends of the floor earned him American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors.

Walker grew up in New Freedom, attended Susquehannock through middle school and played on the Warriors’ freshman team as an eighth-grader. He spent his high school years at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and was a freshman on the 2019 team that captured the GEICO national title. He was a McDonald’s All-American in 2022 and rated as the No. 11 recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite.

After committing to legendary coach Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars, Walker didn’t wait long to make an impact as a rookie. He scored 23 points in his second college game and 19 in his fourth, and he surpassed 20 points four times in an eight-game stretch during conference play. Houston compiled a 31-3 record en route to the NCAA Tournament’s No. 2 overall seed (perhaps somewhat controversially ahead of Kansas, who played a more rigorous schedule).

The Cougars are led by AAC Player of the Year Marcus Sasser, Defensive Player of the Year Jamal Shead, Freshman of the Year Walker, Most Improved Player J’Wan Roberts and Sixth Man of the Year Reggie Chaney. Walker and freshman guards Terrance Arceneaux and Emanuel Sharp have provided an extra boost to a program that reached the Final Four and Elite Eight in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Should the team win its region — which also includes Texas, Xavier, Indiana, Miami, Texas A&M and Penn State — they’ll have home-court advantage in the Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston. The biggest question mark is the health of Sasser, who was injured in the AAC semifinal and didn’t play in Sunday’s league title game, which the Cougars lost to Memphis.

Houston tips off against No. 16-seed Northern Kentucky at 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama. A win would advance the Cougars to a second-round matchup against either Iowa or Auburn on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP CHARGE

It’s the final weekend of the NCAA Division I wrestling season, and Penn State freshman Levi Haines (Biglerville) is a national contender in the 157-pound weight class. After capturing the Big Ten individual title, Haines is the No. 2 seed in the national bracket, behind only North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor. He’ll wrestle Lock Haven’s Ashton Eyler on Thursday morning in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the hope of being crowned an All-American — if not national champion — on Saturday night.

It’s also SEC championship week for Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas (West York). The reigning NCAA all-around, bars and floor champion will look to lead the No. 3-ranked Gators to a repeat conference title. Florida already won the SEC regular-season race for the fifth consecutive season. Thomas will look to defend her league crowns in all-around, vault and floor from 2022 before turning her focus to NCAA regionals at the end of the month.

LOCAL IMPACTS

West Chester women’s basketball freshman Alianna Hopta (West York) made a brief appearance at the end of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional final. The Golden Rams fell 88-63 against Glenville State. Hopta had a limited role this season, playing in 12 games and scoring seven points.

The Rams’ tournament run included a first-round victory over California (Pa.), led by Dover graduate Rajah Fink. The senior forward tallied 18 points and eight rebounds in that contest. She finished her campaign averaging 15.3 points and 10.0 rebounds for the Vulcans.

UMBC women’s lacrosse is off to a 5-2 start, and senior Megan Halczuk (Kennard-Dale) has helped the cause with 12 goals in seven games. The midfielder was held in check offensively but forced three turnovers in the Retrievers’ 11-10 overtime win over Temple on Saturday.

St. Francis softball freshman Tessa Thompson (Dallastown) had her best week of the season last week, hitting a three-run homer against Penn State and finishing 5 for 10 with five RBIs at a five-game weekend tournament at South Florida. The lefty-hitting utility player has raised her average to .333 through 27 at-bats.