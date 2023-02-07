Local college sports roundup: Bermudian Springs' Chenault, Oehmig making immediate impacts

As the York-Adams League boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments tip off this weekend, two of the stars of last year’s event are making immediate impacts at the college level.

Hannah Chenault and Bailey Oehmig led Bermudian Springs to the girls’ tournament title last year, a remarkable run from an Eagles team that had finished second in Division III. It was an exclamation point on the careers of the program’s top two scorers — Oehmig finished with 1,421 career points, with Chenault just behind at 1,393.

Both players are now starting as freshmen on their college teams and set new season and career highs in scoring last week.

Chenault, who plays at Chatham University in Pittsburgh, sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 points in just 20 minutes at Saint Vincent last Wednesday, then followed it up with 12 points on Saturday against Grove City. She was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday, becoming the third different Cougar to earn the honor this season.

The 5-foot-9 rookie has scored in double figures eight times this season, including five times in her last eight outings. Chenault has started the last 10 games for the Cougars (13-7) after coming off the bench to start the year. She’s averaging 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Oehmig, also a 5-9 guard, scored 15 points Saturday for Penn State Harrisburg in a loss at Morrisville State. She’s started 15 of the 18 games in which she’s played and averaged 7.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.

The Lions are 12-9 overall and 9-3 in the United East Conference thanks to a significant influence from York County talent. Seniors Jayla Galbreath (Susquehannock) and Kendis Butler (Christian School of York) are the two players to start all 21 games; Butler set the program’s all-time scoring record earlier this season.

(The third 1,000-point senior on last year’s Eagles, Lillian Peters, appeared in 18 games with one start for a 17-3 Messiah field hockey team in the fall.)

MORE LOCAL IMPACTS

Keeping with a theme of 1,000-point York-Adams League scorers…

— Mansfield’s Michael Dickson (Dallastown) has been a key contributor off the bench in his freshman year and made his first two starts last week. Scoring outputs of 14 and 12 points in those games brought his average to 9.5 this season.

— Marywood’s Trevor Seitz (Eastern York) has remained a steady presence for the Pacers, averaging 11.7 points through 22 games this season.

— Rajah Fink (Dover) has been the top scorer for California (Pa.) since mid-November, currently averaging 14.7 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Vulcans.

— Lock Haven’s Brooke Lawyer (Delone Catholic) enters this week as the leading scorer at Lock Haven, averaging 13.3 points despite starting just nine of 20 games and missing the Bald Eagles’ last two contests.

— Bloomsburg’s Ella Kale (Spring Grove) has averaged 7.8 points and started all 21 games for the Huskies in her sophomore season.

At Penn State York, meanwhile, Deriq Brown (New Oxford) and Marquise McClean (York High) scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, in the Lions’ narrow 66-63 home win over Penn State Schuylkill on Saturday. Teammates D’Andre Davis (York Catholic) and Evan Brady (Delone Catholic) each had 11 points during last Tuesday’s win at PSU-Scranton.

The Lady Lions were led by 21 points from Jordyn Foster (Red Lion) in last Tuesday’s 78-35 win at Scranton. Jayla Brown (New Oxford) and Jillian Foster (West York) scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, in Saturday’s loss to Schuylkill.

YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Basketball: Senior Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) has been a consistent force for the Spartan women all season long and earned her fourth MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week honor this season. Zumbrum shined with 25 points and 10 rebounds in York’s win Saturday at Lebanon Valley, and she also added 14 points in Wednesday’s loss to Albright. For the season, the forward has tallied 17.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

The York College men’s team won twice last week, holding off Albright 72-69 at home and beating Lebanon Valley 82-72 on the road. Sophomore Kai Cipalla scored 12 and 22 points, respectively, in those contests to lead the team. The Spartans are now 12-10 overall and 6-7 in the conference, currently holding the fifth and final league tournament spot.

Both the men and women (8-14, 5-8) have three conference games remaining — at Stevenson on Wednesday, vs. Hood next Tuesday and at Widener next Saturday. The women are a game and a half behind Stevenson for fifth place in the league.

Track and field: It was another banner weekend for Julia Pena, who won MAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the fourth straight week and fifth time this season. Pena won the long jump and pole vault at Saturday’s Frank Colden Invitational at Ursinus, accounting for 26 of the Spartans’ 34 points, a total that placed them sixth of 24 teams.

On the men’s side, Andrew Mott earned MAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after winning the shot put and extending his own school record to 15.98 meters at Ursinus. The Spartan men finished second of 23 teams at the event thanks to victories by Mott and Keith Chatmon (8.59 in the 60m hurdles), with three other top-three finishes and a total of 12 top-eight performances.

Wrestling: The Spartans captured a 26-19 road win at Messiah on Friday, improving to 5-8 in dual meets this season. Dalton Rohrbaugh (Spring Grove) upped his record to 19-2 individually, while Jared Kuhns reached 31-5 and Camden Farrow improved to 27-5. Kuhns and Farrow now hold career records of 98-29 and 97-33, respectively.

York will host No. 25 Alvernia this Friday in its final home dual meet of the season.