Local college sports roundup: Trinity Thomas continues to lead No. 2 Florida gymnastics

Trinity Thomas has already put together one of the most decorated careers in college gymnastics history. But the York native and 2022 NCAA all-around individual champion is continuing to raise the bar in her super-senior season.

Thomas has led No. 2-ranked Florida to a 5-0 start, including two SEC victories over No. 5 Auburn and at No. 11 Alabama. The graduate student won each of her three events in a season-opening quad meet, two events against the Tigers and four events, including her 27th career all-around title, against the Crimson Tide last Thursday.

The former West York athlete didn’t post any perfect 10s against Alabama, ending a streak of six straight meets with a perfect score, but extended her school record to 122 event wins and tied the program mark for most all-around victories. Thomas remains tied for fourth all-time with a career total of 22 perfect 10s, including one at nationals last year to win the floor exercise championship. (She also won the national title in the uneven bars as well as all-around in 2022.)

The Gators’ win last Thursday at Alabama was their third straight at Coleman Coliseum after losing 17 of their first 18 all-time meetings at the venue. Thomas has been part of the squad in all three of those victories. She posted a 9.90 on vault, 9.925 on uneven bars, 9.875 on balance beam and 9.95 in the floor exercise in this one.

Florida hosts No. 17 Georgia this Friday on the SEC Network.

LOCAL IMPACTS

Jackson Miller (West York) has turned in a strong season for the Frostburg State swim team. The junior was named Mountain East Conference Male Swimmer of the Week last Monday for his four-win performance in a tri-meet, and he kept it going on Saturday. Miller won the 50-meter freestyle and the 200-meter IM on Jan. 14 against Wheeling and West Virginia Wesleyan, then took first in the 100 back and 100 IM in a 137-125 victory over Salem this past weekend.

Sam Miller (Dallastown) has started every game for the Saint Francis (Pa.) women’s basketball team this season, but the senior had a breakout game last Monday against Sacred Hard, going for 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and pulling down seven rebounds. It’s been a bumpy season for the Red Flash, who enter this week 3-15, but perhaps Miller’s individual performance is something to build on as Northeast Conference play continues.

Aidan Hughley (York Suburban) has emerged as a key contributor for Shepherd men’s basketball this season. The sophomore tallied 12 points in Wednesday’s upset victory over then-No. 14 East Stroudsburg and is averaging 8.2 ponts and 4.4 rebounds overall.

YORK COLLEGE NOTES

The Spartan men’s and women’s basketball teams put an exclamation point on senior day with a pair of wins Saturday, as the men (9-9, 3-6 MAC Commonwealth) beat Eastern 89-78 and the women (7-11, 4-5) topped the visiting Eagles 60-38. The squads have now won two and three consecutive games, respectively.

Senior Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) earned Player of the Week honors once again after two double-doubles — she tallied 25 points and 12 rebounds in a win at Hood, then added 18 and 13 against Eastern.

Wrestling graduate student Jared Kuhns captured the MAC championship at 125 pounds on Saturday, defending his title from a year ago. Bryan Diaz (141) and Camden Farrow (197) earned all-conference honors by finishing third in their respective weight classes. The last Spartan to repeat as a conference champion was Chris Albright in 2012.

In men’s track and field, Aaron Cosgrove won the triple jump and finished third in the pole vault to lead York College at Saturday’s Moravian Indoor Meet. Andrew Mott set a new school shot put record of 15.34 meters to finish third in the event. The Spartans had six top-five finishes; team scores were not recorded.

For the women’s team, Julia Pena repeated as MAC Commonwealth Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week after placing first in the pole vault (3.64m) and third in the 60-meter hurdles (9.21 seconds) at Moravian.

LIONS ROARING

Penn State York men’s and women’s basketball played Central Penn on Sunday for the second time in less than two weeks, this time at East Pennsboro High School. The men’s team came away with a 97-74 victory, led by 20 points from Deriq Brown (New Oxford), and improved to 17-3. The Lion women dropped to 9-8 with a 66-60 loss; New Oxford’s Jayla Brown scored 18 points but the team shot a collective 31% from the field.

Both teams return to action Tuesday night against Penn State Hazleton for Maddie Hill Night. The annual event honors Hill, a 2015 Dover graduate who died in 2016 after a long battle with cancer. A ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. in between the women’s and men’s games.