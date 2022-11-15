Local college sports roundup: Dorsey closes season with two touchdowns in win

College football has been a winding road for Khalid Dorsey, who played his fifth season across two schools this fall. But the York High graduate closed the 2022 campaign on a high note Saturday, scoring two touchdowns in a wild win for Shippensburg.

The Raiders beat Gannon, 35-28, in overtime to finish their season 5-6 overall. After going 3-4 in the PSAC East and seeing their playoff hopes drift away, the visitors played spoiler against a Golden Knights team that entered 8-2 (6-1 PSAC East). A Hail Mary at the end of the first half made it 14-14 at intermission, and the teams traded scores in the second half before Bill Williams’ OT touchdown secured the win.

Both of Dorsey’s touchdowns came in the second half. He capped off a seven-carry possession with a 6-yard touchdown to give Shippensburg the lead in the third quarter, and his 1-yard scoring run made it 28-21 with 8:22 left in the fourth. Dorsey finished with 54 rushing yards on 16 carries.

After rushing for over 1,700 yards in his senior year of high school, Dorsey signed with Division I FCS program Howard. He tallied 248 yards on 40 carries as a freshman for the Bison in 2018, but transferred during the 2019 season with head coach Ron Prince under fire for allegations of abuse and intimidation. He joined head coach Mark Maciejewski’s Shippensburg program, only to see his 2020 season wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorsey notched 413 yards on 102 carries for the Raiders last year after finally returning to the field. This season, he upped those totals to 501 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 108 carries, in addition to 18 receptions for 137 yards and two scores.

While Dorsey was listed on Shippensburg’s online roster as a senior this year, he appears to have eligibility remaining after receiving redshirts for 2019 (when he played only three games) and 2020 (when the Raiders’ season was canceled).

OTHER LOCAL IMPACTS

Two York County natives earned USCAA men’s soccer All-American honors for Central Penn College this week. First-team freshman midfielder Jaeger James (Dover) finished with 12 goals and six assists this season, while sophomore midfielder/forward Amson Charleston (Northeastern) added four goals and an assist to earn second-team honors. The Knights went 7-9 this season.

Shippensburg field hockey, ranked No. 2 in all of Division II, secured the second seed in the PSUAC playoffs with a 5-0 win over Mercyhurst on Saturday. Freshman Lilly Cantabene (Dallastown) was one of five different Raiders to score in the victory.

Millersville tight end Eli Workinger (Red Lion) caught a go-ahead, 46-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of the Marauders’ 14-10 win over Seton Hill on Saturday. Millersville finished the season 5-6, a strong rebound from an 0-4 start. Workinger, a redshirt junior, caught 14 passes for 207 yards and two scores this fall.

Alex McClellan (West York) scored five and eight points for Penn State Altoona in the Lions’ first two games of the season last week. His team is off to an 0-2 start, although last Wednesday’s home-opener loss to Washington & Jefferson College came by a single point, 85-84.

SEASONS CHANGING

Both York College and Penn State York have completed their fall sports seasons and shifted their focus toward the winter. Three different teams from these schools saw their postseasons come to a close Saturday.

Penn State York volleyball reached the finals of the USCAA Division II Tournament in Virginia Beach over the weekend before losing to Penn State Mont Alto in four sets. The Lions (24-7) had lost to the same team less than two weeks earlier in the PSUAC tournament championship. So it won’t be a national title for head coach Keith Hartman’s team, but a group full of local talent turned in a season to remember.

More:Luedtke leading PSU York volleyball, from the court to Pink Out fundraisers

York College field hockey and women’s soccer both ended their seasons in the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday. The Spartan field hockey team (16-6) lost 1-0 at top-seeded Salisbury, ending the program’s first-ever tournament run. Women’s soccer (12-5-4) fell 2-0 against Western New England on Saturday night at Misericordia despite leading in shot attempts; the team would have played No. 1-seeded Misericordia on Sunday.

More:York College field hockey tops DeSales in first-ever NCAA Tournament game

Over on the basketball court, the schools are off to an overall strong start.

Penn State York’s men’s team is officially listed at 5-0 entering play Tuesday night — the Lions played a game last week against Division I UMBC that the Retrievers counted as a 92-65 win but York counted as an exhibition. It’s been a strong start for junior Deriq Brown (New Oxford), who leads his team with 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game thus far.

The Lion women’s team is off to a 3-0 start. Both squads are on the road against division foe Penn State Brandywine on Tuesday night.

York College’s men are 2-1 after splitting two contests at a weekend tournament in Scranton. The Spartans visit Johns Hopkins on Wednesday but will then not play again until Nov. 30.

The women’s team went 0-3 in its first week of action, including a pair of narrow home defeats at the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic over the weekend. Even in defeat, though, senior Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) was named MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week to start the season. York hosts McDaniel on Wednesday night in its lone game this week.

Spartan wrestling will hold its first home match of the season Wednesday night against TCNJ. Grad student Camden Farrow earned MAC Wrestler of the Week honors Monday.