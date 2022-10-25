Local college sports roundup: Clabaugh emerging for Shippensburg volleyball

Maddie Clabaugh was an all-state volleyball selection three times during her high school career at Delone Catholic, and she’s continued to perform at a high level for Division II Shippensburg. But Saturday was one of her best collegiate performances yet.

The sophomore from Gettysburg led the Raiders with 18 kills, tallied a career-high five blocks and added five digs in Shippensburg’s five-set victory over East Stroudsburg on Saturday night. The team improved to 14-11 overall and 6-4 in the PSAC East.

Clabaugh is third on her team with 178 kills in 25 matches this season. The outside hitter has posted double-digit kills eight times, with a high of 21 on Sept. 9.

Shippensburg has road matches this Friday and Saturday before closing the regular season with two home matches next week.

OTHER LOCAL IMPACTS

Penn State York volleyball honored senior Zoe Luedtke (Bermudian Springs) on Thursday while also holding a Pink Out fundraiser that Luedtke organized. On the court, the Lions earned straight-set home wins over PSU Wilkes-Barre and PSU Schuykill over the weekend to finish the regular season 19-5 (12-0 PSUAC East). York hosts Schuykill in Wednesday's conference quarterfinals.

Millersville volleyball senior Emily Hoffman (York Catholic) tallied 14 digs in the Marauders’ four-set victory Friday at Bloomsburg. She also had three of her team’s 11 aces in a four-set Saturday win at Lock Haven.

In a cross country meet at Lock Haven on Saturday, Shippensburg’s Kyra Gerber (Northern York) set a 6K personal best of 21:53.5, finishing fifth overall and leading her team, which placed sixth. For the Raiders’ men’s team, Garrett Quinan (Kennard-Dale) finished 25th in an 8K race with a time of 25:38.

Craig Potts (Kennard-Dale) scored for West Chester men’s soccer in the Golden Rams’ 5-1 victory over Shippensburg on Saturday.

In a local D-II football rivalry matchup, Millsersville took down Shippensburg, 17-14, on Saturday afternoon. Shippensburg running back Khalid Dorsey (York High) scored a touchdown and recorded 63 scrimmage yards (36 rushing, 27 receiving).

YORK COLLEGE NOTES

The Spartan field hockey team improved to 12-4 (6-1 MAC Commonwealth) with an 8-0 thumping of Eastern on Saturday. Katie Martino scored a hat trick to earn Offensive Player of the Week from the conference, while defender Sara Pique was named Defensive Player of the Week. York College also beat Hood, 5-0, last week.

Swimming season is underway for York College, which lost its opening matches at Salisbury on Saturday. The men fell 179-82, while the women lost 188-73.

Volleyball (10-13, 2-4) dropped a pair of weekend matchups against Carnegie Mellon and No. 2-ranked Juniata at Saturday’s Wid Guisler Invitational in Huntingdon. The team has lost eight of nine but can rebound against Hood on Tuesday night at home.

The women’s soccer team secured a MAC Commonwealth playoff berth with a 3-0 win at Eastern on Saturday. The Spartans also left Stevenson with a 1-1 draw last Tuesday, and they now sit at 9-3-4 (4-0-2) this season.

Men’s soccer snapped a two-match losing streak and won for the first time since the death of teammate Drew Ruehlicke, holding off Stevenson 2-1 on Wednesday. The Spartans (7-5-3, 2-3-1) also fought back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 2-2 draw at Eastern on Saturday.