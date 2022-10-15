How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, radio, livestream

Jon Sauber

Penn State football is set for its biggest matchup of the season so far this weekend. The Nittany Lions will travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines at The Big House in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Penn State is 5-0 and 2-0 in the Big Ten while the Wolverines are 6-0 and 3-0 in conference play.

You can find ways to watch or listen to the game below, along with odds for the game.

Watch/Listen

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0) at Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) at

When: noon (ET), Saturday, Oct. 15 — Where: Michigan Stadium

TV: Fox — Livestream: FoxSportsGo

Who's calling the game: Gus Johnson (Play-by-Play), Joel Klatt (Analysis), Jenny Taft (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/103.1 FM/1450 AM — SiriusXM/Internet: 83/196/206/958/969

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Fanduel Sportsbook)

Game line: Michigan -6.5

Moneyline: Penn State +215/ Michigan -265

Over/under: 50.5