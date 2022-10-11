Local college sports roundup: Workinger does it all in Marauders win

Eli Workinger was a do-it-all player at Red Lion, and he’s continued to make a wide-ranging impact for the Division II Millersville football team.

In the Marauders’ 20-14 win over East Stroudsburg on Saturday, the redshirt junior scored his first touchdown of the season as a tight end and also kicked a 44-yard field goal. The 9-yard scoring grab was Workinger’s lone catch of the day and fifth of the year, while the field goal was his first attempt all season.

Workinger’s 2018 season with Red Lion was one of the best in school history. He earned Class 6A all-state honors as a linebacker and was named the York-Adams Division I Defensive Player of the Year. He also excelled as a tight end and placekicker, and he’s continued to play those spots at a high level in college.

Millersville’s win was its second straight after an 0-4 start. The Marauders are now 2-1 in the PSAC East. Jaheim Morris (Camp Hill, Pa./Cedar Cliff) rushed for a career-high 156 yards to lead the team on Saturday.

OTHER LOCAL IMPACTS

Khalid Dorsey (York High) tallied 70 yards rushing on 14 carries as Shippensburg football erased a 13-0 halftime deficit and pulled off a 20-13 victory over West Chester.

Shippensburg cross country, meanwhile, saw its men’s team finish first and women’s team place second at Mansfield’s Ed Winrow Invite on Saturday. Freshman Garrett Quinan (Kennard-Dale) finished fifth overall and second on his team with an 8K time of 25:54. On the women’s side, Kyra Gerber (Northern York) led the Raiders with a second-place finish of 23:03 in the 6K.

Bloomsburg got the better of Shippensburg in its season-opening swim meet, as Huskies co-captain Grace Beierschmitt (Dover) won the 100 free, helped the 200 freestyle relay team finish first and added a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay.

Penn State Altoona men’s soccer’s Ethan Firth (Central York) assisted on a goal during the Lions’ 3-2 win over Hilbert College on Saturday. The freshman tallied his first career point, although he’s also contributed as a goalkeeper this season.

Back at Millersville, goalkeeper Cody Willoughby (York Suburban) left Saturday’s match with an injury and the Marauders moved defender Avery Warrick in goal as an emergency keeper. The team prevailed with a 4-1 victory but hopes to get its goalie back soon.

YORK COLLEGE NOTES

The Spartans’ field hockey team split a pair of non-league matchups last week, losing 1-0 at No. 3 Salisbury (Md.) but bouncing back with a 3-0 win at Misericordia on Saturday. York College (9-3, 3-0 MAC Commonwealth) moved up to 14th in the NCAA Division III coaches’ poll.

Women’s soccer goalie Jacqueline Keogh earned MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week honors Monday for the third time this season. The senior did not surrender a goal during her time on the pitch, although the Spartans (6-3-3, 1-0-1) did surrender a pair of scores Saturday in a 2-2 non-conference draw against Penn State Berks.

Men’s and women’s tennis both lost at Ursinus on Saturday, with the men (1-2) falling 7-2 and the women (2-2) coming up just short, 5-4.

Volleyball (9-7, 2-2) was out of action between last Monday’s loss to Lancaster Bible and this Tuesday’s match against Eastern.

The men’s soccer team, rocked by the news of junior Drew Ruehlicke’s sudden passing on Saturday, postponed its scheduled match at Mary Washington that afternoon. Ruehlicke, whose cause of death is being investigated, had made his first collegiate start in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Albright. The Spartans will make an emotional return to play Tuesday night at Messiah.