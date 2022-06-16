Former York-Adams standout earns major honor from Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

STEVE HEISER

A former standout athlete from the York-Adams League has earned one of the top honors offered by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

And the East Stroudsburg University graduate student did it while being a full-time nurse at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

York Catholic High School graduate Kayleigh Pokrivka has been named to the PSAC Spring Top 10.

The award honors five men and women among the 18 schools in the conference who excel in both the classroom and in athletic competition. Players are nominated by, and voted on, by the league's sports information directors.

While working full time as a nurse, Pokrivka led the Warrior women’s lacrosse defense with a standout graduate-student season, ranking third nationally in caused turnovers per game and eighth in the nation in ground balls per game.

She was a major factor in ESU's defense leading the nation in ground balls per game, while the Warriors ranked third in caused turnovers per game and sixth in scoring defense among the 100-plus NCAA Division II women's lacrosse teams.

ESU advanced to its first-ever NCAA Division II National Championship game in 2022 with after back-to-back dramatic 13-12 overtime victories, before suffering just its second loss of the season to the University of Indianapolis in the national title game, 11-9.

Pokrivka closed her Warrior career by starting in all 74 games she appeared in, causing 179 turnovers and scooping 232 ground balls. Among active career leaders among all three NCAA divisions, she ranks second in caused turnovers and third in ground balls.

She also was named the PSAC East Defender of the Year and earned Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association First Team All-America honors.

She has a cumulative grade-point average of over 3.85.

