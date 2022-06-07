Fueled by faith, former York-Adams star travels 'super-hard' road to earn NCAA D-I berth

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

New Oxford graduate Ayanna Johnson competes in the long jump for Liberty University.

The sixth-year senior holds the Liberty long-jump record at 20 feet, 8 inches.

Johnson has qualified for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Johnson will compete in the D-I meet in Eugene, Oregon, starting at 10 p.m. Thursday.

“Have faith in God and go out there and have fun.”

That’s the philosophy that Ayanna Johnson follows in an effort to do her best.

And it's worked out well for her this season, when she’s broken multiple records and helped put the Liberty University women's track and field team on the NCAA Division I map.

Johnson, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, broke the long jump and 100-meter records while at New Oxford High School and has racked up similar accomplishments at Liberty, located in Lynchburg, Virginia. This season she broke the Flames’ indoor long-jump record and the outdoor long-jump record (20 feet, 8 inches). The Flames’ previous outdoor record (20 feet, 0.25 inches) hadn’t been touched for 38 years.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The former York-Adams standout has become the first-ever female Liberty long-jumper to qualify for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The women’s long-jump competition at the D-I outdoor meet will take place at 10 p.m. Thursday in Eugene, Oregon.

The 23-year-old Johnson said her mindset hasn’t changed going into the most prestigious meet of her career.

“Have much fun as possible,” she said. “I have to be calm and not nervous. I want to have much fun as possible. I have to thank God. I give it all to him. It was a super-hard road. I had to work.”

Overcoming adversity: Johnson, a sixth-year senior, has dealt with a fair amount of adversity in her climb to nationals.

She tore her anterior cruciate ligament her sophomore season and struggled to make her way back for two years. During that time, Johnson said she started to “lose faith" that she could come back to her same level.

“A lot of the times I was not in a good place during rehab and I was partially mad at God,” she said. “... When I started jumping again, I never thought I was going to get back to what I was. But my mindset changed after talking to a sports psychologist,”

More:Spring Grove's Laila Campbell shines again at PIAA Track and Field Championships

More:Former York-Adams boys' basketball player gets scholarship offers from Big Ten programs

More:Former Northeastern football star looks to inspire others in fight against leukemia

Johnson did make her way back in 2019 before having her 2020 season ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, she has been going strong.

Her father, Jay Johnson, has seen the hard work that his daughter has put in over the years to get where she is now.

“Nothing breaks a father's spirit more than hearing his daughter cry when she felt her track career was over due to a torn ACL,” Jay Johnson said. “So, for her to come back off an ACL tear and have her dreams come true is sweeter than had she not had adversity. Her motivation I think is loving to compete and win. With her faith in God and in herself, she can truly jump without limits.”

Liberty always her first choice: Liberty was always the first choice for Ayanna, who won the York-Adams 100 dash title as a senior in 2016, while placing second in the long jump and triple jump.

She said from the moment she saw the university, she knew she would be going there.

“My cousin was looking at the school,” she said. “I didn’t know where I wanted to go at first. I loved how Liberty looked. It was the only school I applied to and I got it. It was the only place I wanted to go,”

The comfortable atmosphere and the relationships she’s built have helped her confidence. She feels the encouragement of the many students and coaches at the university.

“The school atmosphere is completely differently from other places,” the long jumper said. “The school was a lot nicer and the people friendlier than some other places I had visited before. I felt comfortable from the start.”

Academically, she graduated from Liberty in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications and is working toward a master’s degree in developmental psychology. She said she isn’t sure what’s next for her — whether she’ll pursue track further or use her degrees to get an internship or a job.

A chance to add more hardware: Before then, however, she still has a chance to add more records to her trophy room at the NCAA meet.

Johnson’s personal-best, record-breaking 20-8 long jump came at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier on May 4. At Eugene, the long-jump event will feature 24 competitors. The top-eight finishers will be first-team All-Americans. Those finishing ninth through 16th will be second-team All-Americans.

More:Congratulations seniors! York County's 2022 graduations in photos

More:Penn State's James Franklin opens up about sanctions, commitment level and expectations

More:Area law enforcement agencies getting ready for National Night Out

Last year, the eighth-place long jumper in Eugene reached 20-10.5, while 16th place measured 20-5.75. So, an All-America finish is possible. She is the only Pennsylvania native in the event.

No matter the results in Oregon, however, Johnson has already made an impact at Liberty that will be felt for years to come.

She said she has the same message for future Liberty athletes that she’s told herself for years: “Have fun and trust in God. Everything seems to work out.”

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @TaySean14.