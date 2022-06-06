Former York-Adams baseball standout named NCAA Division II All-American

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Bren Taylor is an All-American

The Eastern York High School graduate was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-America Second Team.

The ABCA/Rawlings teams are selected by the nation's coaches and the organization has been recognizing All-Americans since 1949.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The former York-Adams standout joins some elite company. He is one of nine players in Marauders program history to achieve ABCA All-America status. He is also just the third Marauder outfielder to earn the recognition and is the first outfielder to earn higher than a third-team mention.

The 6-foot, 170-pound junior hit .425 this season with a .506 on-base percentage. He set a school record and led the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference with 79 runs scored. He also had 15 doubles, four triples and six home runs, while striking out just 13 times in 214 at bats. He also led the PSAC in hits with 91. His .425 batting average was third in the conference.

Previously, Taylor landed on the All-PSAC East and All-Atlantic Region first teams.

Taylor helped Millersville post a 42-14 overall record, including PSAC East Division and PSAC Tournament crowns.

Taylor had also earlier been named a CoSIDA Academic All-District® 2 performer.

Academic All-District® Baseball and Softball Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Taylor was one of just 12 District 2 players to receive recognition. The district includes teams from the PSAC and Mountain East.

Taylor, a mathematics major, owns a 3.34 grade-point average.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.