Dallastown grad has career-best effort in crucial NCAA Division I baseball playoff win

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown High School graduate Nick Parker picked a perfect time for a career-best performance.

The senior right-hander struck out a career-high 10 batters over a career-long eight-inning effort to help Coastal Carolina to a 9-1 win over East Carolina on Sunday night.

The victory came in the NCAA Division I Greenville Regional Tournament in North Carolina.

The same two teams will play a winner-take-all game at 1 p.m. Monday. The winner will advance to the super regional round of the NCAA D-I playoffs.

The win was the second of the day for the Chanticleers, who had earlier beaten No. 2 Virginia, 7-6. Coastal Carolina has now won three consecutive elimination games. The Chanticleers also snapped the 20-game winning streak for No. 8 East Carolina (44-19).

Against the Pirates, Parker allowed three hits, walked two and hit one batter while throwing a career-high 126 pitches.

For the season, Parker is 6-3 with a 4.45 ERA. He is second on the team in wins and innings pitched (85) and third on the team in strikeouts (81).

Coastal Carolina is 39-19-1 overall this season.

