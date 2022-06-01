York County players earn all-region baseball honors for Spartans; other area college notes

STEVE HEISER

Two York County high school products and a player well known to local baseball fans have earned all-region recognition for their efforts with the York College baseball team.

Seniors Joe Capobianco and Austin Denlinger and junior Robby Elzinga captured all-region accolades from the American Baseball Coaches Association and D3Baseball.com.

Capobianco earned first-team All-Region V honors from both organizations. The Dallastown High School graduate started all 43 Spartan games at second base. He hit .356 with 51 runs scored, 14 doubles, 14 home runs, 55 RBIs, 113 total bases and 28 walks. Capobianco had an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.178, a slugging percentage of .706, and an on-base percentage of .472.

Capobianco was previously named a first-team All-MAC Commonwealth performer.

Elzinga earned ABCA All-Region V second-team honors after a strong first year as a starter for the Spartans in centerfield. The Northeastern High School graduate started all 43 games for York and hit a team-leading .369 with 46 runs scored, 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 40 RBIs. He had an OPS of .952, a slugging percentage of .497 and an on-base average of .455. He walked 22 times from the leadoff spot and he was also hit by seven pitches. Elzinga stole six bases for York.

Elzinga also earned first-team All-MAC Commonwealth honors earlier this spring.

Denlinger captured a pair of third-team all-region berths. Like Capobianco and Elzinga, Denlinger started all 43 games for the Spartans. He hit .337 with 51 runs scored, 17 doubles, six triples and nine home runs. Denlinger had 42 RBIs and a team-high 120 total bases. He had an OPS of 1.023, a slugging percentage of .632 and an on-base percentage of .391.

Denlinger earned his third All-Conference honor after being named to the All-MAC Commonwealth first team.

Denlinger plays for East Prospect of the Susquehanna League.

Elzinga and Capobianco play for Manchester of the Central League.

Region V covers Pennsylvania, Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia.

The Spartans finished the season with 24 wins and advanced to the MAC Championship Series before falling in three games to champion Lebanon Valley.

OTHER COLLEGE NOTES

Bacha shines for top-10 Auburn golf team: Central York High School graduate Carson Bacha was the top performer for the Auburn University golf team at the recent NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Championship.

The sophomore helped the Tigers tie for 10th place in the team competition at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale Arizona.

Bacha had a 1-over-par 211 total over his final three rounds to earn a top-20 national finish. Overall, Bacha had rounds of 76, 70, 71 and 70.

For the season, the former PIAA Class 3-A state champion averaged 73.19, with a season-best score of 68.

Eastern York grad honored: Eastern York High School graduate Alexandra Lowder has been honored by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Lowder, a senior at West Chester University, was a second-team All-PSAC women’s golf selection.

Lowder ended the year with a scoring average of 83.6, which was the best on the team. Lowder finished in the top 10 in seven of 10 tournaments she entered this year, including each of the last seven. She had four top-five finishes and a victory in that number.

At the PSAC Championships, Lowder finished eighth with a three-round score of 245 (81, 82, 82), marking the first time in her career in which she finished in the top 10 at the conference championships.

Lowder earned her first career PSAC Golfer of the Week honor earlier this spring after a strong performance at the Dr. Edwin B. Cottrell Invitational earned her medalist honors with a two-day score of 166 (86-80).

