Longtime York-Adams wrestling coach hired by York College to lead new women's program

A longtime York-Adams high school wrestling head coach has a new job.

Earlier this week, York College announced that Brian Gross has been hired as the wrestling program’s first-ever full-time assistant.

According to a news release, Gross will primarily be responsible for leading the newly minted women's wrestling team at York, which is set to begin competition in the 2023-24 school year.

Gross has more than 20 years of coaching experience and for the past 15 years, he has served as the head coach at West York High School. Before that, he served as an assistant coach at both West York and Dover high schools. He also was the assistant athletic director at York Tech for the last four years.

"I am super excited to be coaching wrestling at York College. My passion and love for the sport of wrestling is what drew me to the position, especially women's wrestling," Gross said in the news release. "Having raised three daughters that are in college and one that is wrestling in college, I have experienced first-hand what women's wrestling does for a young lady. The thought of coaching wrestling fulltime is my dream job."

Gross has also worked with the Modern Day Gladiators Wrestling Club based out of York County, where he coached both Greco Roman and freestyle competition. Gross also holds a USA Bronze level coaching certification.

Gross is also no stranger to the Spartan wrestling program. He was a York wrestler from 1989-93.

"I am excited to bring Brian on board. As a fellow alumni of the Spartan wrestling program, I know he is personally invested in the success of both our men's and women's programs," York head coach Duane Bastress said in the news release. "From day one I could tell he is passionate about the sport of wrestling and will help take both programs to national prominence."

Gross has high hopes for the women’s wrestling program at York.

"I hope that my knowledge and experience in women's wrestling will promote and grow the women's team. My goal is to have a competitive women's team at York College to mirror the excellent tradition of the men's team," Gross said in the news release. "I want to help produce national qualifiers, All-Americans and national champions, all while preparing them for life after graduation."

