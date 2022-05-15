Former Central York standout quarterback Cade Pribula has found new college football home

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Things move quickly these days in the ever-evolving world of major college football.

The introduction of the transfer portal has markedly changed how and when players can move from one program to another.

Cade Pribula is a perfect example.

The former Central York High School standout quarterback announced on Monday, April 25, that he was entering the transfer portal after spending three years as a backup QB for the University of Delaware.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Less than three weeks later, Pribula has announced he’s already found a new college football home with Sacred Heart in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Pribula announced his decision in a tweet on Sunday morning that read: “Committed to Sacred Heart University - let’s go!”

Pribula will be immediately eligible to play for the Pioneers.

The move means that the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Pribula will continue to compete on the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level.

The Pioneers are coming off a strong season, going 8-4 in 2021, including a 6-1 mark in the Northeast Conference. They won their third NEC title in four years and made the FCS playoffs, dropping a 13-10 first-round decision to Holy Cross.

Mark Nofri has been Sacred Heart’s head coach for the last 10 years, compiling a 62-47 record.

Pribula first tweeted his offer from Sacred Heart on Tuesday, May 10. He had previously tweeted an offer from another FCS program, Monmouth, on Friday, April 29. Monmouth, coming off a 7-4 season, is located in Long Branch, New Jersey, and competes in the Big South Conference.

When he announced his decision to leave Delaware, Pribula posted a tweet that read: “Over the last three years I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to play college football and graduate from University of Delaware. I am thankful for the relationships I have built as well as for my family and friends who have supported me every step of the way.

“With that being said, I have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with three-four years of eligibility left. I look forward to beginning my next chapter.”

During the 2021 fall season, Pribula saw action in one game for the Hens, without attempting a pass. That is the only game action he saw in his Delaware career. He redshirted as a freshman in 2019.

At Central, Pribula was an all-state performer and a Big 33 selection.

As a senior for the Panthers, he completed 144 of 224 pass attempts for a league-leading 2,872 yards — a York-Adams record. The senior tossed 31 touchdowns with only eight interceptions for the most prolific passing attack in Y-A D-I. The shifty QB also added seven scores with his legs.

Pribula left Central as the all-time passing leader in Y-A history. He threw for more than 1,800 yards in each of his last three seasons.

Pribula’s brother, Beau, succeeded Cade as Central’s quarterback and earned a scholarship to Penn State.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.