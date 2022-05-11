Former Northeastern boys' basketball standout heads south to find new college home

STEVE HEISER

A former Northeastern High School basketball standout has found a new college basketball home.

One thing is certain. The weather at his new school will be a whole lot warmer than at his old school.

In fact, his new school belongs to the Sun Conference.

Fred Mulbah has committed to play for St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida. St. Thomas is a Division I program in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The NAIA features small colleges and universities and for the 2021–22 season, it had 252 member institutions.

After a standout junior season for Pitt-Johnstown, Mulbah opted to put his name into the transfer portal in late March.

He helped Pitt-Johnstown to a 21-9 overall record and a 16-6 mark in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference play.

The 5-foot, 9-inch point guard finished the season averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for the NCAA Division II program.

Mulbah was named to the All-PSAC West Division First Team. A three-year starter, Mulbah is Pitt-Johnstown’s all-time assists leader and he scored more than 1,000 career points with the program.

Mulbah was second in the nation in assists per game on the D-II level.

Mulbah’s transfer to St. Thomas was confirmed in a tweet posted by St. Thomas head coach Patrick Carey, which said: “Elated to announce the commitment of Fred Mulbah to St. Thomas, one of the best PG’s in the nation! #HoopAndLive.”

Mulbah responded with a tweet that said simply: “Let’s get to work!!”

Carey led St. Thomas to a 13-10 overall record last season, including a 10-6 mark in the Sun Conference.

By transferring, Mulbah is following a path blazed by his former Northeastern teammate, Antonio Rizzuto, who started his career at Albany before transferring to Towson last season.

Rizzuto, a 6-3 senior, averaged 7.4 points per game for Towson this past season, helping the Tigers to a 25-9 record on the NCAA Division I level. Towson earned a bid to the National Invitation Tournament.

