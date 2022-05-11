Dallastown High grad named Colonial Athletic Association Men's Tennis Player of the Year

STEVE HEISER

Holden Koons has made some James Madison University men’s tennis history.

The Dallastown High School graduate has been voted the Colonial Athletic Association Men's Tennis Player of the Year.

The junior standout was also named to the 2022 all-conference first team.

James Madison plays at the NCAA Division I level.

Koons is the first player in James Madison program history to take home the CAA's top honor and becomes the first two-time major award winner for the Dukes. He also earned the 2021 CAA Co-Rookie of the Year accolade.

This season, Koons put together a 29-10 singles record, which included an 18-2 ledger in dual matches. In doubles, he was also 19-13 with a 12-8 mark in duals. Koons went perfect (6-0) against CAA opponents this year. He was James Madison No. 1 singles player.

The three-time CAA Player of the Week clinched JMU's consecutive dual victories against Radford (Feb. 16) and Northern Illinois (Feb. 19). Koons put together an impressive 12-match singles wins streak during the spring, a career best. He also became JMU's first player to reach the main draw at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa back in the fall.

For the second straight season, Koons earned All-CAA accolades in both singles and doubles. In addition to his first-team All-CAA singles nod, he and freshman Youssef Sadek were recognized as a second-team All-CAA doubles tandem.

In doubles play, Koons and Sadek were 13-6 as a duo in 2021-22, with a 12-6 mark in dual-match play. They were 11-6 at the top doubles spot and 1-0 at No. 2. JMU's top doubles team also went 4-1 against CAA opponents and earned one Doubles Team of the Week laurel.

JMU finished the 2021-22 season with a 14-6 record (.700), marking its highest win percentage in 32 years.

At Dallastown, Koons was a four-time York-Adams League Class 3-A champion and a four-time District 3 3-A champion.

