COLLEGE

Spring Grove grad Eli Brooks will get chance to perform in front of NBA scouts at camp

ANDREW KAHN
mlive.com (TNS)
Eli Brooks

Spring Grove High School graduate Eli Brooks will participate in next week’s NBA G League Elite Camp.

Brooks will be among the 44 NBA draft prospects who will attend the event, held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on May 16 and 17, the G League announced on Monday.

NBA and G League coaches, scouts, and front-office executives will witness the players compete in five-on-five games and participate in strength and agility drills.

A handful of the top performers will be invited to the NBA draft combine held at the same building May 18-22.

Brooks played five years at Michigan, taking advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver, and set the program record for wins (124) and career games (159). The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard started all 34 games last season, averaging 12.8 points, 3.7, and 2.9 assists while shooting 39% from 3-point range.

He was also named Michigan’s Wayman Britt Outstanding Defensive Player, in addition to winning the Wolverines’ Thad Garner Leadership Award, the Iron Man Award (he averaged a team-best 35.9 minutes per game) and the award for outstanding free throw shooting (87.7%; 71-for-81).

He finished his Michigan career with 1,157 points.