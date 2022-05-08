York College lacrosse teams earn pair of MAC Commonwealth titles on Saturday

STEVE HEISER

It was a championship Saturday for the York College lacrosse programs.

The nationally-ranked men’s and women’s teams each captured Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth crowns at Kinsley Field.

The York women got it started Saturday afternoon with a 12-7 triumph over Stevenson.

The York men then finished off the championship sweep on Saturday night with a 15-13 victory over Stevenson.

Both York teams have clinched automatic NCAA Division III playoff berths.

The No. 6 York men defended their Commonwealth crown.

Spartan graduate student Dylan Wolf earned MAC Commonwealth MVP honors after scoring a hat trick vs. No. 15 Stevenson. Wolf scored the goal which put the Spartans in the lead for good with 4:25 left to play.

Wolf moved up to seventh place on the all-time points list with 173.

The Spartans extended their program-record win streak to 15-straight.

Ben Mayer moved into a tie for fifth on the all-time single-season lists for points (78) and assists (31) with his three goals and one assist on the night for York.

Eric Ranck added three goals and two assists for York, while Jacob Wilhelm had two goals and two assists.

Women’s title game: The York women, meanwhile, used a huge fourth quarter to earn their title.

The Spartans blanked Stevenson 6-0 in the decisive fourth period to rally for the win.

The title is the Spartans' second all-time conference title and is their first MAC Commonwealth title.

Spartan junior Kiersten Blanchard was named the tournament MVP after scoring seven goals on Saturday, to go with seven draw controls, three ground balls and a pair of caused turnovers.

No. 12 York improved to 14-5, while Stevenson fell to 12-7.

The Spartans last won a conference tournament championship in 2019 when they won the Capital Athletic Conference championship at Salisbury.

York will make its ninth NCAA appearance and first since 2019.

The surging Spartans have won five straight and 10 of their last 11, with their lone loss coming by one goal loss on the road at No. 3 Salisbury.

Blanchard broke the single-season record for free position goals, notching a pair to raise her season total to 17, breaking former Spartan great Leah Schultz's record of 16 set in 2011. Blanchard also set a new career high in points (eight) and goals (seven).

