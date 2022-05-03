York Catholic grad makes East Stroudsburg history; other local college notes

STEVE HEISER

A York Catholic High School graduate has made East Stroudsburg women’s lacrosse history.

Monday, Kayleigh Pokrivka was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division Women’s Lacrosse Defender of the Year. She is the first East Stroudsburg athlete to earn that honor.

The 5-foot, 5-inch graduate student is also just the second ESU lacrosse player to be named to the All-PSAC First Team three times (2018, 2021-22).

The national leader in caused turnovers per game this season, she has recorded an even 50 caused turnovers in 16 games this season. She also ranks in the top 10 in NCAA Division II this season in ground balls. Among all active NCAA women’s lacrosse players across all divisions, Pokrivka’s 160 career caused turnovers ranks second.

The Warriors (15-1) remained at the No. 6 slot in the latest International Women's Lacrosse Association Coaches NCAA Division II Poll for the third consecutive week.

Later on Monday, after a pair of dominant wins to close the regular season, the PSAC announced that Pokrivka was also named PSAC East Lacrosse Defender of the Week for the fourth time in 2022. She combined for six caused turnovers against Shippensburg and Bloomsburg and scooped five ground balls.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Eastern York grad honored: After hitting .556 in three Millersville victories, junior outfielder Bren Taylor was named the PSAC East Division Baseball Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.

The Eastern York High School graduate went 10 for 18 (.556) with nine runs scored and seven RBIs over a four-game stretch. Taylor reached base at least twice in all four games, posting an on-base percentage of .600.

Last week's performance pushed Taylor's average up to .404 for the season, which ranks sixth in the PSAC. Taylor also ranks fifth in the PSAC with a .500 on-base percentage. He leads the conference in runs scored (61) and is in a three-way tie with teammates Luke Trainer and Jimmy Losh for the PSAC lead in hits.

Taylor's Marauders (34-12 overall) enter the final weekend of the regular season deadlocked with West Chester and Shippensburg atop the PSAC East standings at 15-6.

York golfer Robson recognized: York College’s Natalie Robson was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year after winning the MAC Women’s Golf Tournament for the second consecutive year in Fleetwood, Berks County, over the weekend.

Shot shot a 9-over-par 153 over both days at Golden Oaks to tie for first with Alvernia’s Katie Lapinsky. Robson won a four-hole playoff to take the title. She helped York to a second straight MAC women’s golf team crown. That effort earned Robson the MAC Women’s Golfer of the Week honor for a second consecutive week.

Northeastern grad gets award: Northeastern High School graduate Robby Elzinga, a junior outfielder at York College, has been named the MAC Commonwealth Baseball Player of the Week.

He led the Spartans (21-16 overall) to a 5-0 week to clinch a spot in the MAC Commonwealth Championship Tournament. Elzinga went 10-for-19 with nine runs scored, 12 RBIs, four doubles, a home run and six walks. He finished the week with a .526 batting average, an .895 slugging percentage and a .640 on-base percentage.

For the season, Elzinga is hitting .399 with three homers, 36 RBIs, a .536 slugging percentage, a .489 on-base percentage and a 1.025 on-base-plus slugging percentage.

