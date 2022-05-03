Trinity Thomas adds another major collegiate honor to her standout 2022 gymnastics season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

She's done it again.

The most decorated gymnast at the NCAA Division I Championships has won another major college honor.

Trinity Thomas is the 2022 Honda Sports Award recipient, an honor given annually to the nation’s top collegiate female athlete in her sport. The Collegiate Women Sports Awards revealed Thomas as the 2022 Honda Award winner on Monday evening.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Thomas issued the following statement in a news release:

“What a season! I've enjoyed this year and Gator team more than words can explain! I feel so honored and blessed to receive this award. It's something that was a goal from my very first meeting with my coaches as a Gator. I want to first, thank God for blessing me with the ability and the support system to do what I love. I also would like to thank all who joined me on this journey - my Gator teammates, coaches, family and the Florida fans.”

Her Florida coach, Jenny Rowland, said that Thomas is “a great ambassador for collegiate gymnastics, achieving at high levels in both competition and in the classroom.”

More:Trinity Thomas' dazzling NCAA performance leaves us selfishly wanting more

More:Trinity Thomas wins 3 NCAA individual gymnastics titles, including the all-around crown

More:Star gymnast Trinity Thomas still 'feels the love' in York County

April was a big month for the former West York High School athlete. At the NCAA Division I Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thomas won the all-around title, uneven bars crown and floor exercise championship, and shared the uneven bars win. Last Friday, she graduated with honors with her degree in applied physiology and kinesiology - fitness wellness.

The Honda Sports Award is presented annually by the CWSA to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA- sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.” With this honor, Thomas becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2022 Honda Cup, which will be presented on June 27 in a live nationally televised broadcast on the CBS Sports Network at 9 p.m. Eastern Time from Los Angeles.

The honor is based on the results of national balloting among all NCAA member schools as part of The Collegiate Women Sports Awards program, now in its 46th year. The other finalists were Jade Carey of Oregon State, Susisa Lee of Auburn and Lexy Ramler of Minnesota. Lee was the Olympic all-around champion at the Tokyo Summer Games.

A Gator gymnast has claimed the Honda Award six of the last 11 years.

During her 2022 season, Thomas was the all-around winner in every 2022 postseason meet. At the NCAA event, Thomas won the all-around title by equaling the meet record of 39.8125 set by Florida’s last Honda Award winner, Alex McMurtry, in 2017.

In the NCAA team final, Thomas’ winning all-around total of 39.8625 equaled the second-highest total ever in NCAA competition. The 10.0 in the NCAA team final was her fourth consecutive perfect floor exercise mark – all coming in NCAA regional or NCAA final site competition.

Here’s some more highlights from Thomas’ 2022 season:

She’s the only gymnast with five All-America first-team honors in NCAA competition

She’s the nation’s only gymnast with All-America first-team honors for each apparatus in the 2022 Women’s College Gymnastics Association regular-season awards.

She’s the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of Year.

She collected 12 perfect marks, which is second all-time nationally in a single season. Her career total of 20 10.0s ties for No. 7 all-time among NCAA gymnasts. She had a perfect mark for each of four NCAA floor routines in 2022.

She completed the career Gym Slam (10.0 in each apparatus) and also posted a Season Slam (10.0 in each event in a single season) in 2022.

She led the Gators with school-record 39 event wins in 2022. She is Florida’s career leader with 113 wins.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.