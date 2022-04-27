Former York-Adams football star entering transfer portal; other local college notes

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A record-breaking quarterback from Central York High School is looking for a new college football home.

Monday, Cade Pribula announced on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.

Pribula has been a backup for the Delaware Blue Hens for the past three seasons.

Pribula’s tweet read: “Over the last three years I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to play college football and graduate from University of Delaware. I am thankful for the relationships I have built as well as for my family and friends who have supported me every step of the way.

“With that being said, I have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with three-four years of eligibility left. I look forward to beginning my next chapter.”

During the 2021 fall season, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 205-pounder saw action in one game for the Hens, without attempting a pass. That is the only game action he saw in his Delaware career. He redshirted as a freshman in 2019.

Pribula’s decision to enter the portal comes after current Delaware starting quarterback Nolan Henderson was granted a medical redshirt. Henderson missed the last seven games of 2021 with an injury. Because of the redshirt, and the COVID-19 ruling by the NCAA that all athletes would be eligible for another season of eligibility, Henderson could be the Hens’ starting quarterback for two more seasons. Delaware, which has been a traditional power at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level, went 5-6 in 2021.

Pribula, if he does transfer, would be immediately eligible to play for his new team. He could still opt to return to Delaware, but that would appear unlikely.

At Central, Pribula was an all-state performer and a Big 33 selection.

As a senior for the Panthers, he completed 144 of 224 pass attempts for a league-leading 2,872 yards — a York-Adams record. The senior tossed 31 touchdowns with only eight interceptions for the most prolific passing attack in Y-A D-I. The shifty QB also added seven scores with his legs.

Pribula left Central as the all-time passing leader in Y-A history. He threw for more than 1,800 yards in each of his last three seasons.

Pribula’s brother, Beau, succeeded Cade as Central’s quarterback and earned a scholarship to Penn State.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Former York-Adams baseball standouts excelling for York College: Two former York-Adams high school products are enjoying monster years for the York College baseball team.

Dallastown grad Joe Capobianco is leading the Spartans in hitting at .385. He also leads the team in homers (12), RBIs (43), slugging percentage (.770), walks (21), on-base percentage (.491), on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.267), runs (41) and total bases (94).

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 205-pound senior is a third baseman.

Northeastern grad Robby Elzinga is also excelling for York, hitting .382, with three homers, 28 RBIs, 18 walks, 38 runs, 52 hits, a .507 slugging percentage, a .472 on-base percentage, a .979 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and six stolen bases. He leads the team in stolen bases and hits.

Elzinga is a 5-9, 160-pound junior outfielder.

Another player who is familiar to York County adult league fans is also thriving for York. Austin Denlinger played for East Prospect of the Susquehanna League in the summer of 2021.

Denlinger, a 5-10, 195-pound senior shortstop, is hitting .336 with six homers, 29 RBIs, 13 doubles, six triples, a .630 slugging percentage, a .394 on-base percentage, a 1.024 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 39 runs and 49 hits. He leads the team in doubles and triples.

Capobianco, Elzinga and Delinger have started all 33 of York’s games. After Tuesday’s win over Hood, York stands at 17-16 overall.

York Catholic grad honored again: After another tremendous performance that saw her reach two career-milestones, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced on Monday afternoon that East Stroudsburg University lacrosse graduate student Kayleigh Pokrivka was named the conference's East Defensive Athlete of the Week for the third time this season.

She is a York Catholic grad.

In two Warrior wins, Pokrivka combined for nine ground balls and 10 caused turnovers against Kutztown and Shepherd.

The active career caused turnover leader in NCAA Division II also reached two milestones during the same play against Shepherd, causing her 150th career caused turnover and then scooping her 200th ground ball simultaneously in the first quarter. Entering the weekend, Pokrivka led the PSAC and ranked top-10 in the country in both categories.

Pokrivka and the sixth-ranked Warriors are 13-1 on the season.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.