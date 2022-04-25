Spring Grove grad Eli Brooks pulls in multiple honors at Michigan's postseason celebration

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Eli Brooks' days of playing for the Michigan Wolverines are over.

The Spring Grove High School graduate, however, is still pulling in awards for his standout career in Ann Arbor.

Brooks racked up multiple honors at the Michigan men's basketball postseason celebration last week.

Brooks, the program's all-time leader in games played (159) and career wins (124), who recorded a career-high 40 steals this past season, was named the team's Wayman Britt Outstanding Defensive Player.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

With Brooks leading the way, the Wolverines reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and finished their roller-coaster season with a 19-15 record.

Brooks, who was often lauded by his coaches as being another coach on the floor, also earned the Thad Garner Leadership Award, the Iron Man Award (he averaged a team-best 35.9 minutes per game) and the Award for Outstanding Free Throw Shooting (87.7%; 71-for-81).

Brooks finished his senior season averaging a career-high 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

He finished his Michigan career with 1,157 points.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. The Detroit News contributed to this report.