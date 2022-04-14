Trinity Thomas wins 3 NCAA individual gymnastics titles, including the all-around crown

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Trinity Thomas claimed not one, not two, but three NCAA Division I individual gymnastics championships on Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

The former West York High School athlete won the all-around crown, in addition to the uneven bars and the floor exercise.

The Florida Gators senior had never before won an NCAA crown, seeing her junior season hampered by ankle injuries and her sophomore season ended prematurely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Thomas finished with a 39.8125 score in the all-around competition, beating Sunisa Lee of Auburn, who finished at 39.675. Lee won the Olympic all-around crown in 2021 in Tokyo.

Thomas took the floor exercise title with a perfect 10.0 score. It was the only perfect score of the night and was her 11th perfect score this year, by far the most in the nation.

Thomas’ 9.975 score won the uneven bars crown.

Thomas also powered the Gators into Saturday’s final in the team event. Florida finished with a 197.975 total to win Thursday’s evening semifinal. Auburn finished second in Thursday night’s action at 197.8375 to also advance.

Missouri was third in the second semifinal while reigning national champion Michigan's bid for a repeat ended after a difficult set on uneven bars.

Earlier in the day, in the afternoon semifinal, Oklahoma reached the finals for the ninth straight time while Utah made it for the fourth time in the last five championships by topping Alabama and Minnesota.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.