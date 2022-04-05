Athletes from Eastern York, York Catholic, Red Lion excel in college action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Millersville University baseball team has won 17 of its last 19 games and a big reason why has been the red-hot bat of Eastern York High School graduate Bren Taylor.

The Marauders junior hit .444 over last week's four-game stretch that included two wins over nationally ranked East Stroudsburg.

Monday, Taylor was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division Athlete of the Week.

Taylor went 8-for-18 at the plate against Wilmington and East Stroudsburg, scoring seven runs with five RBIs. He also recorded two doubles, a triple and a home run.

Taylor was the 2021 PSAC East Athlete of the Year in baseball, but this is his first weekly award from the PSAC.

Taylor produced two or more hits in three of the team's four games and reached base and scored at least one run in all four games. At Wilmington, Taylor tripled and a homered with three runs scored and three RBIs. He doubled in the series opener against ESU, helping spark a ninth-inning rally and eventual extra-inning victory. Taylor recorded two hits in Game 2, and then went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Millersville's comeback win in the series finale.

Taylor is currently riding a six-game hitting streak and has a hit in 17 of Millersville's last 18 games. He ranks eighth in the PSAC in batting average (.385) and is sixth in on-base percentage (.488). He is also second in runs scored (37) and tied for fourth in triples (three).

Millersville is 22-6 overall and i-1 in PSAC action.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

York Catholic grad honored again: After another week of terrorizing opponents' offenses, the PSAC announced on Monday that York Catholic High School graduate Kayleigh Pokrivka was named the PSAC East Defensive Athlete of the Week in lacrosse.

She has now earned the conference honor for the second time in three weeks.

Pokrivka led the ESU defense in a pair of dominant wins against Kutztown and Shippensburg, posting six caused turnovers and vacuumed seven ground balls on the week.

The graduate student continues to lead the seventh-ranked ESU scoring defense (6.89 goals allowed per game). This season, Pokrivka currently leads the PSAC in both caused turnovers per game (3.11) and ground balls per game (3.89). Nationally, she ranks third in caused turnovers and seventh in ground balls through nine games.

She is the NCAA Division II active career caused-turnover leader with 141 in her Warrior career.

East Stroudsburg is 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the PSAC.

Red Lion grad garners MAC Commonwealth award: The Middle Atlantic Conference announced Monday that Lebanon Valley College senior Nick Serrano is the Men's Lacrosse MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week.

The Red Lion High School graduate led LVC to a 2-0 week to begin conference play with 30 saves in goal. The senior began th week making 20 saves in a 13-5 victory over Hood. He finished the week with 10 saves in a big 13-8 win at Albright. Serrano had three ground balls and held the Lions to 1 for 7 on extra-man opportunities.

Serrano earned his second MAC weekly award of the season and fourth of his career.

LVC is 7-4 overall and 2-0 in the MAC.

