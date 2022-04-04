Former West York athlete Trinity Thomas adds to her college legacy with more perfection

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The legend of Trinity Thomas grows larger with each passing meet.

The University of Florida gymnastics standout added to her college legacy on Saturday with a record-breaking performance at the NCAA Auburn Regional.

The former West York High School athlete tied her own school-record all-around score of 39.90, including two perfect 10.0 scores in individual competitions. Her performances helped the No. 2 Gators win the regional competition with a team-record total of 198.775, which is the third highest in NCAA history.

Florida now advances to the NCAA Championships, set for April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas. This will be Florida's 38th appearance in the 40-year history of the NCAA Championships.

Thomas registered her second consecutive 10.0 in the floor exercise. Thomas followed with another 10.0 on the vault. Thomas now has three vault 10.0s – all in 2022. Thomas’ other scores were 9.95 on both the uneven bars and the balance beam.

Thomas’ 39.90 all-around score equaled her school-record set in 2021 at LSU. It ties for fifth in NCAA history and leads the nation in 2022.

Thomas’ now has 10 perfect 10.0 performances in 2022, which is double the nation's next highest individual total (five by Auburn's Sunisa Lee).

Thomas now has won a record 106 event titles in her Florida career and owns 24 all-around crowns, which is third on the all-time Gators’ career chart.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.