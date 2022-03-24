After standout college season, York County basketball product enters NCAA Transfer Portal

STEVE HEISER

A York County basketball product, who is coming off a standout junior season in college, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Northeastern High School graduate Fred Mulbah placed his name into the portal, according to both the yorkballers and verbalcommitsDII Twitter sites.

Mulbah was a junior this past season for Pitt-Johnstown, an NCAA Division II program in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

He helped Pitt-Johnstown to a 21-9 overall record and a 16-6 mark in PSAC play.

The 5-foot, 9-inch guard finished the season averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

Mulbah was named to the All-PSAC West Division First Team. A three-year starter, Mulbah is Pitt-Johnstown’s all-time assists leader and he scored more than 1,000 career points with the program.

Mulbah is second in the nation in assists per game on the D-II level.

If Mulbah ultimately decides to transfer, he will be following a path blazed by his former Northeastern teammate, Antonio Rizzuto, who started his career at Albany before transferring to Towson last season.

Rizzuto, a 6-3 senior, averaged 7.4 points per game for Towson this past season, helping the Tigers to a 25-9 record on the NCAA Division I level. Towson earned a bid to the National Invitation Tournament.

