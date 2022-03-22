Central York grad Coppersmith on serious mound roll at UMBC; other local college notes

STEVE HEISER

By now, Courtney Coppersmith’s exploits on the softball mound are well known around York County.

After a standout career at Central York High School, Coppersmith moved on to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where the left-hander has continued to mow down NCAA Division I batters with amazing regularity.

Even by her own lofty standards, however, the 5-foot, 9-inch senior has reached a whole new level of success during her three most recent appearances for the Retrievers – all complete games.

It started with a perfect game on March 11 vs. Brown, when she struck out a remarkable 20 of the 21 batters she faced. It was her second career perfect game. The performance earned her America East Pitcher of the Week honors.

In her next outing on March 16 vs. Maryland, Coppersmith pitched another complete game, giving up three hits and one earned run, striking out 10.

Then on March 19, against Quinnipiac, Coppersmith threw another no-hitter, striking out 15 while allowing just one walk. It was her eighth career no-hitter at UMBC.

So, over her last three outings, Coppersmith has allowed one earned run over 21 innings, striking out 45 and allowing three hits.

For the season, Coppersmith is 3-0 with a minuscule 0.26 ERA, striking out 60 over 27 innings. She’s allowed one earned run and five hits.

Coppersmith is also thriving at the plate, hitting .375 with seven doubles, a homer and nine RBIs. She has a .554 slugging percentage and a .407 on-base percentage.

Coppersmith is a big reason the Retrievers have gotten off to a 15-4 start this season.

The two-time American East Pitcher of the Year is coming off a 19-4 season in 2021 when she boasted a 0.94 ERA. She fanned 249 batters in 151 innings pitched.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Red Lion grad excels at Penn State Altoona: Red Lion High School graduate Connor Baker, a sophomore setter at Penn State Altoona, has been named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Week in men’s volleyball.

Baker helped Penn State Altoona go 3-0 in AMCC matches against Saint Vincent, Thiel and Medaille colleges.

In Wednesday night’s 3-1 win at St. Vincent, the 6-foot, 1-inch Baker totaled 44 assists to go along with 13 digs. In Saturday’s 3-2 victory in the AMCC Match of the Week at Thiel, the sophomore recorded 49 assists – a total which ranks as the fourth-most assists in a single match in Penn State Altoona men’s volleyball history – while adding nine digs. Later that day, in the Lions’ 3-1 win over Medaille, he recorded 33 assists and 10 digs. In three matches last week, Baker totaled 126 assists (9.69 assists per set) and 32 digs (2.46 digs per set). The sophomore currently leads the AMCC this season in assists per set (8.79). It is Baker’s first collegiate AMCC Player of the Week award. Penn State Altoona is 12-7 overall, including 9-2 in the AMCC.

South Western grad gets Commonwealth recognition: South Western High School graduate Zach Reed, a junior right-hander for York College, has been named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Baseball Pitcher of the Week for the week ending March 20.

The 6-foot, 6-inch, 240-pounder tossed eight innings when the Spartans downed No. 16 Shenandoah in the opening game of the Sea Gulls Classic on Friday. Reed tied his career high with his eight innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

The win levels Reed's record at 1-1 for the year. Reed leads the Spartan staff with 21.1 innings pitched this season in a team-leading four starts. He has a 7.17 ERA.

York is 7-6 overall.

