West York's Trinity Thomas achieves a career first in 'spectacular' gymnastics effort

This past weekend, Trinity Thomas achieved a first in her college gymnastics career.

When you have the type of standout record that Thomas possesses, achieving a first isn’t very easy to do anymore. The former West York High School athlete has accomplished nearly everything there is to accomplish on the college level.

Friday, however, the University of Florida senior added another achievement to her resume. She is a Southeastern Conference all-around champion for the first time ever.

Thomas won the all-around crown with a 39.825 total. Thomas' all-around total is second in meet history, behind only the 39.85 total by Alabama’s Jeana Rice in 2004. Thomas also won individual SEC crowns in the vault (9.975) and floor exercise (9.975).

Thomas also tied for second in the uneven parallel bars at 9.950 and tied for seventh in the balance beam at 9.925.

Thomas extended her Florida record with 99 career event championships.

“Trinity Thomas was spectacular tonight. It was her first SEC all-around championship and I couldn't be more proud of her," said Florida head coach Jenny Rowland.

Thomas wowed a capacity crowd of 10,180 at Legacy Arena in Birmingtham, Alabama. She helped the Gators win the SEC team championship with a 198.20 – the highest team total in 26 SEC Championship meets. Florida had previously won the SEC regular-season crown.

Next up for Thomas and her Florida teammates is the NCAA regional competition from March 30 through April 2.

