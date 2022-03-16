Former West York High pitching standout becomes career strikeout leader at local college

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A former West York High School baseball standout is now the career strikeout leader at a local college.

Zach Gettys set Penn State Harrisburg’s career strikeout record recently.

The 5-10, 175-pound left-hander now has 207 career strikeouts for PSH, with the majority of his senior season still remaining. Gettys broke the record despite seeing most of the 2020 season ended prematurely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Gettys is 1-1 this season with a 4.50 ERA, striking out 22 over 16 innings.

For his career, Gettys is 13-12 with a 4.49 ERA over 182 1/3 innings.

York-Adams baseball fans will remember Gettys for his excellent high school career. During his senior year at West York, he helped the Bulldogs to a share of the Division II title and a PIAA state berth, going 8-0 with a 1.36 ERA, racking up 76 strikeouts in 51 innings. He also hit .477 with a home run and 14 RBIs. He was named the D-II player of the year by the coaches.

At Penn State Harrisburg, he was named to the 2021 North Eastern Athletic Conference All-Conference Second Team and was also named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division III Players to Watch List. He ranked third in the conference in strikeouts (57) and earned-run average (2.92).

He was also an NEAC Scholar-Athlete in 2021.

In 2019, he was selected for the Capital Athletic Conference All-Conference Second Team and was on the CAC All-Academic Team. He ranked fifth in the CAC in strikeouts (73) and led the team in wins (six).

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE BASEBALL NOTE

York College falls to 4-5: The York College baseball team dropped a 15-8 nonconference baseball decision at Catholic University in Washington on Tuesday.

The Cardinals (10-5 overall) have now won six straight games, while the Spartans (4-5) had their three-game win streak snapped.

York was paced by Brendan Martin, who finished 4 for 5 with a run scored, five RBIs, a double and homer. Martin, a junior, set career highs with four hits and five RBIs.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.