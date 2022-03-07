Central grad gets PSAC honors, PSY men set for national event, other area college notes

STEVE HEISER

Central York High School graduate Emma Saxton has finished off her standout college basketball career with a pair of major honors.

The 5-foot, 8-inch Saxton, a graduate student at Bloomsburg University, has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division Defensive Player of the Year, as well as being named to the All-PSAC East First Team.

For Saxton, it was her second career all-conference honor in the NCAA Division II league. She was named to the All-PSAC East Second Team following the 2019-20 season.

Saxton led a lockdown Bloomsburg defense this season. The Huskies finished the regular season ranked second in the East in scoring defense, allowing 56.9 points per game. The Huskies held opponents to 50 or fewer points nine times this season. Saxton led that defense with 54 steals this year, averaging 1.9 per game. She also finished the regular season with 15 blocked shots.

Saxton also led the team with 389 points and averaged 13.6 points per game. She had 181 rebounds, including 115 defensive boards. Saxton dished out 129 assists and averaged 4.4 assists per game, the fourth-best average in the PSAC. She shot 41.0% (141 for 344) from the floor and was a 69.8% free-throw shooter through the regular season. In her career, Saxton has 1,335 points which is good for ninth all-time at BU. She is tied for eighth all-time in career assists with 335 and has 136 career steals. Her 129 assists this season are sixth-best in a single season at Bloomsburg.

Saxton helped the Huskies to a 76-68 overall record during her career and 59 wins in conference play. Bloomsburg made the PSAC Tournament every year.

Bloomsburg ended its 2021-2022 season with an 18-11 overall record and a 16-6 slate in the PSAC.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Penn State York men set for national tournament: The Penn State York men’s basketball team continues its postseason on Tuesday with an appearance in a national tournament.

The local Lions will take on New Hampshire Technical Institute at noon Tuesday in a first-round United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II first-round contest at Virginia State in Petersburg, Virginia. PSY is the No. 3 seed and NHTI is the No. 6 seed in the 10-team double-elimination event.

PSY is 25-5 after recently winning the Penn State University Athletic Conference crown with a 73-56 victory over Penn State Brandywine.

Delone Catholic High School graduate Evan Brady, a freshman for PSY, was also named the PSUAC Player of the Week recently.

The 5-10 Brady came off the bench to score 19 points in both the PSUAC semifinal game on Feb.23 and the championship game on Feb. 26. He also grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game while playing an average of 29 minutes. Brady helped the team capture its fifth title in nine years, shooting 48% from the field and a perfect 7 for 7 from the free throw line across two games.

York’s Giuliani honored by MAC: York men's basketball senior forward David Giuliani has earned All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth honors.

The 6-4 Giuliani earned second-team recognition. He ends his career as a two-time all-conference selection. He garnered first-team All-Capital Athletic Conference honors as a sophomore.

This past season, Giuliani ranked sixth in the Commonwealth in scoring (15.2 ppg) and second in rebounding (8.6 rpg). Giuliani also finished tied for second in the conference in double-doubles (six) and ranked sixth in field goal percentage (.518).

Eastern York grad recognized: Eastern York High School graduate Mara Weaver has been honored by the Middle Atlantic Conference.

Weaver was an honorable-mention women’s basketball all-star pick for the MAC Freedom Division.

The 5-11 Weaver started 20 of her 23 appearances this season for Arcadia, averaging 8.0 points with 5.8 rebounds. Weaver finished with 23 steals and eight assists while blocking six shots in her first year.

