Two York College women earn MAC Commonwealth all-star basketball honors

York College’s standout women’s basketball season may be over, but the program continues to garner accolades.

Two Spartans earned All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth honors on Tuesday morning.

Graduate student guard Kayla Ferris earned first-team recognition and junior guard Savannah Wilson landed on the second team.

The 5-foot, 9-inch Ferris ranked third in Commonwealth scoring at 13.9 points per game and was also eighth in rebounding (8.2 rpg), third in field-goal percentage (.508) and third in double-doubles (11), while leading the conference in assists (109), assists per game (4.2), assist/turnover ratio (2.5), steals (94) and steals per game (3.6).

Nationally, she ranks third in the nation in steals, seventh in steals per game, 10th in assist/turnover ratio and tied for the 10th-most double-doubles.

She ended her career with 1,049 points to rank 17th on the all-time scoring list, while also ranking 14th in field goals made (417), seventh in field-goal percentage (.467), 15th in 3-point field goals made (77), 12th in rebounding (665), 14th in rebounds per game (6.3), fourth in assists (333), ninth in assists per game (3.1), fourth in steals (280) and sixth in steals per game (2.6).

She earned all-conference honors three times, garnering second-team All-Capital Athletic Conference as a sophomore and first-team All-CAC as a junior.

Wilson ranked 10th in Commonwealth scoring (12.5 ppg), fourth in free-throw percentage (.805), second in 3-point field-goal percentage (.313), fifth in 3-pointers made per game (1.5), fifth in assists (2.7 apg) and third in steals (65) and steals per game (2.5).

Ferris and Wilson led the Spartans to their first 20-win season (20-6) since 2015-16 and posted double-digit conference wins (13) for the first time since 2017-18. The Spartans have an outside chance at qualifying for the NCAA Division III national tournament.

Penn State York women honored: Two Penn State York women’s basketball players recently earned Penn State University Athletic Conference East Division all-star recognition.

Desii Garcia-Hernandez was named to the first team, while Nicole Sharpe captured honorable-mention honors.

The two helped PSY to an 18-10 overall record and a 12-7 PSUAC East mark.

Garcia-Hernandez, a 5-7 sophomore, averaged 13.1 points, 7.0 rebounds. 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Sharpe, a 5-8 senior, averaged 14.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 47% from the field.

