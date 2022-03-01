Coming off a championship season, York College opens 2022 baseball campaign with win

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Major League Baseball season may be on hold, but the local college baseball season is already up and running.

The reigning Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth champion, York College, opened its 2022 campaign on a chilly Tuesday afternoon with an 8-4 victory at Rutgers-Camden in New Jersey.

Coach Mike Scappa’s Spartans, coming off their first conference championship in 21 years and a 28-10 overall record, used a four-run fourth inning and a three-run sixth inning to open up a 7-1 lead. They managed to hold on from there in the nonconference battle.

York’s 10-hit attack was led by Jack Barry (three hits, two RBIs, run), Joey Ricciardi (double, three RBIs, run), Austin Denlinger (two doubles, two runs), Dallastown High School graduate Joey Capobianco (two hits, double, run), Craig Wiley (two RBIs) and Brian Jakubek (double, RBI, run, walk).

Barry and Denlinger are returning NCAA Division III All-Americans.

Five Spartans’ pitchers scattered 14 hits. A.J. Vincenzi got the win with two innings of shutout relief. He struck out three without a walk.

Tuesday’s contest was the beginning of a season-opening eight-game road trip. York has a three-game series this weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) at Lynchburg, Virginia. That is followed by four games in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from Tuesday, March 8, through Thursday, March 10.

York is finally set to play at home on Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, for three games vs. Elmira at Jaquet Field.

