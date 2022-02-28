Trinity Thomas enjoys another record-setting gymnastics effort; other local college notes

STEVE HEISER

Trinity Thomas enjoyed a nearly perfect all-around performance on Friday night.

The former West York High School athlete posted the nation’s top collegiate all-around women’s gymnastics score for the 2022 season for the University of Florida.

Thomas finished with a 39.85 total to win her third all-around championship of 2022 in the Gators’ 198.10–197.75 nonconference victory over Oklahoma. Florida came in ranked No. 3 in the nation, while Oklahoma came in ranked No. 2. The Gators improved to 10-0. Oklahoma fell to 10-2.

Thomas won the floor exercise with a 10.0 score. She also won the balance beam at 9.975, while tying for first in the uneven bars (9.950) and vault (9.925).

It marked the second consecutive Friday when Thomas was perfect on floor, earning her third 10.0 on the event this season.

Thomas leads all of the nation's competitors with five 10.0s in 2022 (three floor, one vault and one beam). That also gives Thomas 13 10.0s for her Gator career – six floor, three bars, three beam and one vault.

With her sweep of event wins Friday, Thomas now has 94 career event wins, which is second all-time and just one away from the program record. Her 21st all-around win moves her into a tie for No. 4 on the all-time Florida list.

For the second time in her career, Thomas claimed at least a share of the five event titles in a single meet. She also swept the event wins at LSU in 2021.

Thomas’ standout performance came on Senior Night at Florida and came in front of a record crowd of 9,685 at Exactech Arena. Thomas was one of eight Florida seniors honored.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Butler, Galbreath honored at Penn State Harrisburg: Two former York County standouts have earned all-conference honors with the Penn State Harrisburg women’s basketball team.

Christian School of York graduate Kendis Butler and Susquehannock graduate Jayla Galbreath have been awarded United East All-Conference recognition.

Butler was named to the all-conference first team for the second straight season, while Galbreath captured second-team all-conference honors.

Butler, 5-foot, 5-inch senior, finished her 2021-22 season averaging a team-best 13.5 points per game. She also averaged a team-best 3.2 3-pointers per game. She also averaged 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Butler became the fastest player in program history to score 1,000 career points (72 games) and just the third Penn State Harrisburg player to achieve the feat.

The 5-1 Galbreath, meanwhile, enjoyed a breakout junior campaign, averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. She shot 39% from 3-point range.

Penn State Harrisburg finished 16-9 overall and 11-5 in the United East.

Dallastown grad Koons recognized: Dallastown High School graduate Holden Koons was recently recognized as the Colonial Athletic Association Men's Tennis Player of the Week.

The award was handed out Wednesday.

Koons, a junior at James Madison, went 2-1 at No. 1 singles during the week, helping JMU to wins against in-state foe Radford (6-1) and Northern Illinois (4-3) in a neutral-site matchup.

He opened the week with a thrilling 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3) victory against Radford's Demis Taramonlis to clinch the decisive point to put JMU ahead 4-1. In a victory against NIU, he rallied from a set deficit to defeat Kristopher Ortega, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to clinch the 4-3 win. At Youngstown State, he dropped a three-set decision to Laurentiu Mandoescu.

He also picked up a 7-5 doubles win with Youssef Sadek over RU's Taramonlis and Andres Silva to clinch the doubles point.

This is Koons' second CAA honor of the season. He and Sadek were the Doubles Team of the Week on Jan. 26. This is his third-ever CAA Player of the Week accolade and the fifth overall conference weekly award of his career.

Koons has a singles record of 18-9 this season, including a 7-1 mark in No. 1 singles matches in dual events. JMU is 6-2 as a team.

