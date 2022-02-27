Penn State York men capture conference basketball title; York women fall in semifinals

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Penn State York men’s basketball team is a conference champion.

The Yorkers won the Penn State University Athletic Conference title on Saturday with a 73-56 victory over Penn State Brandywine at the 15,000-seat Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State’s main campus.

Delone Catholic High School graduate Evan Brady came off the bench to lead PSY with 19 points, while New Oxford grad Deriq Brown added 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Northeastern grad Michael Coleman collected 11 points and six rebounds for the champions, while John John Gillespie scored 10 points.

Brown had recently been named the PSUAC East Division Player of the Year, while Coleman was named the PSUAC East Defensive Player of the Year. Coleman was also an honorable mention PSUAC East All-Star.

For the season, Brown, a 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore, is averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds, while shooting 56% from the field and 48% from 3-point range.

It was PSY’s first PSUAC title since 2018-19. The local Lions improved to 25-5 overall. Brandywine fell to 16-18.

The Yorkers will now head to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II National Championships in Richmond, Virginia, as a No. 3 seed. PSY’s first game at the national event is set for Tuesday, March 8.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

York women fall in MAC Commonwealth semifinals: The York College women’s basketball team fell in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth semifinals on Friday night, falling at Widener, 59-57.

Widener's Brooke Bechtle hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 2.2 seconds left to lift the Pride to the win. The 3-pointer came after York had erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to take a one-point lead with 44 seconds left.

Kayla Ferris (20 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals) and Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum (18 points, nine rebounds, five steals) had strong efforts for York in a losing cause.

It was York’s first road loss after opening the season with 10 road wins.

The Spartans fell to 20-6, while Widener improved to 19-6.

York now must wait to see if it can earn an NCAA Division III tournament bid.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.